Desert Mountain Energy Advances Helium And Hydrogen Opportunities And Partnerships

TSX.V: DME

U.S. OTC: DMEHF

Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2025 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) from the President of the Company. DME is pleased to share recent developments in its operations, legal matters, and strategic initiatives in Arizona, New Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Operationally, DME achieved a key milestone this month with the departure of its first helium trailer from its New Mexico processing facility.

Formation of Desert Energy UK Ltd. and UK Exploration License

DME is expanding its footprint internationally through the formation of Desert Energy UK Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary to maximize current geopolitical unknowns. This new entity has secured a substantial onshore exploration license for helium and hydrogen in Devon, UK, spanning approximately 370 square miles (958 square kilometres). The license, granted by a large mineral and landowner who has a strong commitment to responsible resource stewardship, positions DME to engage with UK governmental agencies to facilitate geophysical work in the region.

Hydrogen Exploration in the UK and the United States

Furthering its collaborative approach, DME has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 24, 2025, with Hethos Ltd. to jointly explore and produce helium and hydrogen in Southwest UK, Northeast Arizona, and Southeast New Mexico. Discussions with UK regulatory bodies are underway to support these efforts, with minimal capital expenditure expected from DME during the initial geophysical phase.

Technology Development and Strategic Partnerships

DME is also investing in innovation, having entered a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) on April 14, 2025, with private entities to develop cost-effective technologies for helium and hydrogen extraction and exploration. This partnership includes field testing of new equipment in Arizona and New Mexico, planned for Q4 2025 through Q2 2026. With development costs largely covered by the partner's grants, DME anticipates limited financial outlay during this phase. Updates will be shared in accordance with the agreement terms.

Additionally, in collaboration with Hethos Ltd., DME is in talks with universities in the US and Europe to develop a passive tool for detecting possible and probable commercial helium and hydrogen deposits at depth. This research initiative is expected to require minimal financial investment, aligning with DME's prudent approach to capital allocation.

Desert Mountain Energy remains focused on responsibly advancing its helium and hydrogen projects while fostering strategic partnerships and technological innovation. The Company will continue to provide updates as developments unfold.

Arizona Court of Appeals Ruling

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled in the Company's favor on March 4, 2025, and subsequently, on April 7, 2025, to approve the request for fees, with regard to their recent unanimous decision. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.

The Company remains deeply committed to Arizona, maintaining its wells, renewing leases, and working closely with state regulators to develop regulations for the industry.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-mountain-energy-advances-helium-and-hydrogen-opportunities-and-partnerships-302439904.html

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.