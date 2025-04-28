Benton Resources Inc. Updates Vinland Shares Spin-Out

Thunder Bay, April 28, 2025 - Further to its April 25, 2025 news release, Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") announces that the Company's planned spin-out of approximately half of its shares of Vinland Lithium Inc has been completed. Accounts holding at least 5,000 Benton shares will see approximately 50 Vinland shares credited for each 5,000 Benton shares owned with the credit effective Wednesday April 30, 2025.

Details of the spin-out are contained in the Company's February 4, 2025 Management Information Circular, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Benton will spin-out to its shareholders a total of 2,025,126 common shares of Vinland and will continue to hold 2,000,000 Vinland shares. Vinland has approximately 10,000,000 issued shares. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will also be spinning out the same number of Vinland shares to its shareholders. Benton shares after the spin-out are herein "New Benton" shares are are identical to Benton shares currently listed ("Old Benton"), except that they are post-spin-out of Vinland. New Benton shares have a new identifying security number CA0832971018.

No Vinland Shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement; however, Vinland has made a separate application to the Exchange for listing of the Vinland Shares. The Benton New Common Shares will be listed on the Exchange at market open on Tuesday April 30, 2025, and the Benton Old Common Shares will be delisted from the Exchange effective close of business April 29, 2025. Accounts holding less than 5,000 Benton shares will not participate in the Vinland share distribution.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with the potential for long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249997