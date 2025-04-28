Sokoman Minerals Corp. Updates Shareholders on Vinland Shares Spin-Out

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") further to its April 25, 2025 news release, the Company announces that its planned spin-out of approximately half of its shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. ("Vinland") has been completed. Accounts holding at least 8,000 Sokoman shares will see approximately 50 Vinland shares credited for each 8,000 Sokoman shares owned with the credit effective May 7, 2025.

Details of the spin-out are contained in the Company's February 4, 2025 management Information Circular, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Sokoman will spin-out to its shareholders a total of 2,025,126 common shares of Vinland and will continue to hold 2,000,000 Vinland shares. Vinland has approximately 10,000,000 issued shares. Benton Resources Inc. is spinning out the same number of Vinland shares to its shareholders. Sokoman shares after the spin-out, herein "New Sokoman" shares, are identical to Sokoman shares currently listed ("Old Sokoman"), except that they are post-spin-out of Vinland. New Sokoman shares have a new identifying security number CA83410N1096.

No Vinland Shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement; however, Vinland has made a separate application to the Exchange for listing of the Vinland Shares. The Sokoman New Common Shares will be listed on the Exchange at market open on Tuesday May 6, 2025, and the Sokoman Old Common Shares will be delisted from the Exchange effective close of business Monday May 5, 2025. Accounts holding less than 8,000 Sokoman shares will not participate in the Vinland share distribution.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

