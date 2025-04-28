Mineros S.A. Provides Notice of Change in Timing for Q1 2025 Conference Call

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA, MINEROS:CB) ("Mineros" or the "Company") now plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after the market's close. Senior management will host a conference call Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM Colombian Standard Time (10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time).

Please register here to join us.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, and a pipeline of development and exploration projects.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance, and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250428191129/en/

Contact

Ann Wilkinson

VP of Investor Relations

+1 (647) 496-3011

ann.wilkinson@mineros.com.co



Juan Obando

Investor Relations Manager

(+57) 574 266 5757

juan.obando@mineros.com.co



Bettina Filippone

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

+1 (514) 939-3989 or +1 (212) 812-7680

bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com