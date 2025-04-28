Nord Precious Metals Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

April 28, 2025 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") announces that further to its news release dated March 26, 2025 the Company has closed a 2nd final tranche of a non brokered private placement by issuing an additional 1,483,333 units ("Units") at $0.12 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $178,000. The Company has raised a total of $526,800 in both tranches of the financing.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.155 per share, for a period of five years from closing, subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") final approval.

Finder's fees in the amount of $3,814 cash and 31,783 non-transferable finder warrants were paid in connection with the financing. The finder warrants are at an exercise price of $0.155 per share for a period of five years from closing. The finder's fees are also subject to Exchange approval.

All securities issued in connection with the Units are subject to a four-month and a day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities laws.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration on its Castle East Project, Gowganda, Ontario and for general working capital and administrative costs. Proceeds from the FT Unit private placement will be used for exploration on its Castle East Project, Gowganda, Ontario.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton).

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec including its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

