Non-Brokered Private Offering Of 5,000,000 $0.10 Units

Vancouver - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) (FSE:Y33) (OTCQB:MUZUF) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units for $0.10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share one common share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Share at a price of $0.14 per Share for a period of twelve (12) months from the Closing, and at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the Closing. The exercise period for the Warrants may be accelerated to 30 days if, at any time after the first four (4) months of the warrant exercise period, the volume-weighted trading average of Muzhu's common shares over a period of 20 consecutive trading days exceeds $0.30. The proceeds of up to $500,000 from the financing will be used for working capital. Fees payable in cash, warrants or a combination thereof may be payable to eligible individuals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz, CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd. Phone: 778-709-3398

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Website: muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties and is currently pursuing an exploration agreement at the WLG mine, all located in Henan Province, China.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

