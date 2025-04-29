Menü Artikel
Gold Hunter Resources Grants Stock Options

29.04.2025  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, April 29, 2025 - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, advisors, and consultants, including investor relations consultants of the Company, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share, representing the closing price of Gold Hunter's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on April 28th, 2025. The options will expire three (3) years from this date.

The granted options will vest over a 24-month period, with 25% (1/4th) vesting immediately on the date of grant, and an additional 25% vesting every six (6) months thereafter.

This stock option grant marks the Company's first issuance of incentive stock options as a publicly listed company and reflects Gold Hunter's commitment to aligning its leadership team with the long-term success of the Company as it advances its flagship Great Northern Project in Newfoundland.

Sean Kingsley, President and CEO of Gold Hunter, commented:

"These options are designed to incentivize our board, management, advisors, consultants and investor relations support who have demonstrated their commitment to building shareholder value. They are structured to reward both the present and future growth of Gold Hunter as we continue to advance and develop the Great Northern Project. This grant reinforces our vision to create meaningful value for all stakeholders as we expand our footprint in Newfoundland's most exciting emerging gold district."

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs data-driven exploration strategies to unlock value in Newfoundland's emerging mining districts.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals, Gold Hunter assembled the Great Northern Project, expanding its strike length by 64% to 40 kilometres. Positioned in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold regions, the Company is committed to responsible exploration and maximizing shareholder value.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley
President, CEO, and Director

For more information, please contact:

Email: info@goldhunterresources.com
Phone: +1 604-440-8474

Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Media, please contact:
Colton Welgan at +1 250-816-5523 or colton@goldhunterresources.com

Website: www.goldhunterresources.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors such as metal price fluctuations, exploration results, project modifications, economic conditions, and regulatory changes may impact the Company's plans and performance.

Gold Hunter undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250108


Mineninfo

Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QPAL
CA3806011043
www.goldhunterresources.com
