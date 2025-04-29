Giant Mining Corp. Assays Pending From 2025 Drill Program At Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit, Nevada

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all Core from Hole MHB-32 ("MHB-32") which was drilled to a total depth of 889.5 feet (271.1 meters) has been sampled and submitted to ALS Global Services ("ALS Labs") for analysis. MHB-32 was the first hole of the 2025, five-hole diamond core drilling program ("Core Program") which is ongoing at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada.

Figure 1. MHB-32: NQ size core (1.9 in/4.8 cm diameter) Magmatic-hydrothermal breccias with strongly oxidized pyrite and chalcopyrite transitioning to primary sulfides.

All core was sawn and sampled by Giant Mining personnel at the secured warehouse in Elko, Nevada. Samples were delivered to ALS Global Services for analysis at their prep facility in Elko, Nevada and the resulting pulps are then shipped to their Vancouver labs for analysis.

Preliminary quick-logging of the core at the project site and review of the sawn core provided early opportunities to examine the copper mineralization intersected by MHB-32. Figures 1 and 2 show the copper-bearing, magmatic-hydrothermal breccias with secondary copper minerals (azurite, malachite, and chalcocite) which grade to strongly oxidized copper sulfides (chalcopyrite) deeper in the hole. At the bottom of the hole unoxidized, primary chalcopyrite was observed in the breccias. MHB-32 was terminated sooner than planned due to logistical difficulties with the hole.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, recently stated, "Gold has hit a recent high above $3,500 for the first time in history and Copper is above $4.80 per pound. Never has there been a more significant mandate to bring resource production back into domestic jurisdictions and Majuba Hill has reached a critical moment in its development as we push towards our objective of having a NI 43-101 compliant resource. We look forward to continuing the ongoing drill program adding to over 100 previous drill holes and over 80,000 feet of drilling at Majuba Hill."

E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker, Senior Consulting Geologist, added: "Preliminary observation of the core from MHB-32 is encouraging. Based on previous data and alteration patterns observed in the 2024 core holes MHB-30 and MHB-31, this hole is expected to further define and extend the copper mineralized breccia zones. We anticipate that MHB-32 will confirm deeper extensions of the copper system at Majuba Hill and look forward to receiving the assays."

Figure 2: Azurite, malachite, chalcocite in MHB-32: 527 to 537 ft (160.-163. m)

The Company will continue to provide regular updates as the drill program progresses, including assay results, geological observations, and any significant developments encountered during drilling. These updates will keep shareholders and stakeholders informed on the advancement of the Majuba Hill project and its potential to support a future resource estimate.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth sample bags and are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS Labs then securely transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS Labs.

The Majuba Hill Historical Mine Previously produced:



Click Image To View Full Size

Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada, USA - a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. Project Size: 9,684 Acres Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects History: Historical Producer Drilling: 83,930 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $10.4 Million in development costs. Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects. Expandability: The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (236) 788-0643

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS

www.giantminingcorp.com

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

DOWNLOAD INVESTOR INFORMATION

Click Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward?looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward?looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward?looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.