Golden Cariboo Resources Announces PhotonAssay TM Orientation Study for Gold Analysis

Vancouver, April 29, 2025 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) (WKN:A402CQ) (FSE:3TZ) is announcing its plans to engage ALS Canada Ltd. to commence an orientation study utilizing innovative Chrysos PhotonAssayTM technology ("photon assay") to analyze gold content in drill core and rock samples from its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property (the "Property"), located approximately 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northeast of Hixon, central British Columbia, Canada. This study is designed to evaluate the potential for better addressing the nugget effect, one of the most persistent challenges in precious metals exploration, while potentially improving assay turnaround times.

The non-destructive photon assay procedure employs high-energy photons (X-rays) to interact with the atomic structure of the samples, resulting in characteristic gamma emissions from gold atoms. This process allows for the quick analysis of larger volumes (up to 500 g) of sample material per assay. Compared to traditional fire assay methods (30 - 50 g sample material) it, therefore, boasts a huge advantage in addressing the nuggety nature typical for gold mineralization. The nugget effect is usually found to be particularly strong when coarse, visible gold is present, as encountered in almost all of the recent drill holes at the Company's Halo zone target. By analyzing a bigger and therefore more representative sample, the photon assay assures that both finely dispersed gold and coarse gold particles are accurately quantified. Photon assay is an established method widely used in multiple gold exploration and mining projects around the world with excellent results.

The orientation study will initially be conducted on core samples, which have already been analyzed by traditional fire assay for a comparison of both methods. If successful, photon assay may replace fire assay as the main method for gold quantification in all future core and rock samples taken at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property. Company geologists will include a selection of the previous drill holes in the study along with the most recent drill hole QGQ24-21. Assay results are anticipated to be received and reported in the coming weeks.

Golden Cariboo's President and CEO, Frank Callaghan, states, "This innovative technology not only optimizes resource evaluation but also strengthens the transparency and reliability of assay data, which is vital for informed decision making in our exploration program and possible future resource development."

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is bordered by Osisko Development (NSE:ODV/TSXV:ODV), partly intertwined with them at the north end of the Cariboo Gold Project, and located along a favorable corridor adjacent to the Spanish and Eureka thrust faults over a 94,899 hectare (234,501 acre) area. Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90-kilometer (56 mile) trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid 1860s.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.