Nexus Uranium Completes Winter Drill Program at Cree East

Vancouver, April 29, 2025 - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 3H1) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its 2025 winter drill program at the Cree East Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of seven diamond drill holes totalling 3,339 metres of NQ sized coring were completed (see Figures 1 & 2) with five holes successfully intersecting the sandstone-basement unconformity while two holes were abandoned due to technical issues.

"Our inaugural winter drill program was met with considerable success, both in refinement of our understanding of basement geology which will be crucial in subsequent drilling, and in delineating a prospective structural corridor of over 450 metres at Area B" commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Nexus Uranium. "With this program concluded, we await the results from chemical assays over the coming weeks as we look to plan the upcoming summer drill program next month. Cree East remains one of the most prospective uranium exploration projects within the Athabasca Basin, not only due to its relative proximity to existing infrastructure and location within the prolific Wollaston-Mudjatik trend, but due to exploration which has confirmed through drilling a number of mineralized structures with the potential to host significant uranium mineralization."

2025 Cree East Winter Drill Program

The 2025 Winter Drill Program (the "Program") was designed to expand on the previous drilling completed by CanAlaska and its Korean partners through to 2012, specifically focusing on Area B: to follow up on identified uranium enrichment and expand the understanding of structure (i.e. graphitic conductor & basement faulting), alteration, and potential mineralization controls. The Program successfully delineated the conductor, a graphitic-pelitic unit with associated alteration and structure, over a 450-metre drill-defined northeast-southwest strike length.

Figure 1 Summary of Drill Collars

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation

(m A.S.L.) Azimuth

(˚) Dip

(˚) EOH

(m) CRE092 428820 6363229 517 323 -80 353 CRE093 428819 6363230 517 326 -80 581 CRE094 428680 6363088 520 299 -72 587 CRE095 428650 6363130 513 301 -76 556.8 CRE096 429330 6363477 493 333 -71.5 536 CRE097 428381 6363028 525 032 -78 161 CRE098 428379 6363031 525 023 -76.5 564 Notes: Easting and Northing coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 13N (NAD83 datum). EOH = end of hole. m A.S.L. = metres above sea level.

Figure 2: Plan View of Drilling in Area B

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/250067_cc496bd494f038d0_001full.jpg

Highlights include hole CRE094 which intersected the graphitic conductor below the unconformity, with elevated scintillometer counts encountered from 492.2 metres down to 578.8 metres (downhole depth).

Figure 3 Selected Scintillometer Counts from CRE094

Hole

(DDH) From

(m) To

(m) Gamma Spike

(CPS) CRE094 491.7 491.8 100 CRE094 492.2 492.3 150 CRE094 504.9 505 150 CRE094 505.0 505.1 300 CRE094 527.4 527.5 180 CRE094 527.5 527.6 140 CRE094 527.6 527.7 150 CRE094 527.7 527.8 100 CRE094 527.9 528.0 250 CRE094 528.0 528.1 200 CRE094 539.1 539.2 200 CRE094 539.2 539.3 250 CRE094 578.5 578.6 100 CRE094 578.6 578.7 200 CRE094 578.7 578.8 150

Note reported depths are drill depths and the true widths are unknown

Of the seven holes drilled, five successfully intersected the sandstone-basement unconformity, with a summary of the bedrock geology encountered presented below. Please note that all reported depths are drillhole depths and the true widths are unknown.

Drillhole CRE093 intersected a broad sandstone fault zone from 370.0 - 393.0 m, characterized by strong bleaching and grey reduced alteration which was followed by strongly bleached and silicified sandstone. In the basement of CRE093 two major fault zones associated with strong alteration were intersected. The first fault zone, from 469.8 to 475.4 m is characterized by graphitic cohesive cataclastic faulting. The second fault zone, characterized by a wide interval of strongly silicified breccia from 548.5 to 574.0 m overprints a strongly chloritized pelite with intermittent short intervals of preserved cataclastic fabric. Strong bleaching, chlorite, and clay alteration extend throughout the basement and are upgraded in intensity around the fault zones.

Drillhole CRE094 intersected a broad zone of reworked hematite, limonite, and strong bleaching in medial sandstone column associated with faulting from 353.0 to 389.0 m. In the basement of CRE094, chloritized graphitic pelite was intersected from 485.0 to 526.0 m. Within the graphitic pelite, several faulted intervals exhibit elevated radiometry with a peak of 300 CPS occurring in a chlorite/carbonate/pyrite cohesive breccia at 505.1 m. Below the graphitic pelite, chloritized pelite continues with several carbonate/pyrite/chlorite breccias containing elevated radiometry up to 250 CPS and up to 25% chalcopyrite.

Drillhole CRE095 intersected a fault zone that straddles the unconformity. Within the sandstone, from 449.2 to the unconformity at 452.0 m, the fault is a cohesive milled breccia consisting of large clasts of quartz and sandstone suspended within a chlorite matrix. The fault extends to 454.7 m in the basement and consists of decimetre-scale intervals of friable cataclastic faulting with chlorite-rich matrix and clasts of chlorite-altered basement.

Drillhole CRE096 is interpreted to have overshot the conductive target and intersected footwall basement stratigraphy.

Drillhole CRE098 intersected a broad sandstone fault zone from 339.0 to the unconformity at 510.0 metres. The fault zone is characterized by broken, blocky, and faulted sandstone with re-activated clay gouge, chaotic breccias, rotated bedding, and localized intervals of desilicification and core loss (Figure 3). Throughout the fault zone, the sandstone is strongly bleached and silicified with increasing medium to dark grey sooty pyrite alteration increasing in concentration with proximity to the unconformity. The basement of CRE098 was characterized by a quartz breccia with clasts of quartz and clasts of fine grained hematized and chloritized metasediments.

Drillholes CRE092 and CRE097 were lost before intersecting the target depth due to technical issues.

Geochemical Assay Sampling

All drill core samples from the program were shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Sample intervals are chosen based on downhole probing logs and scintillometer (CT007-M) peaks. Assay sample intervals comprise 0.25 - 0.8 metre continuous half-core split samples over the mineralized intervals. With all assay samples, one half of the split sample is retained and the other sent to the SRC for analysis. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by field staff and the SRC in accordance with quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data, when presented, will be subject to verification procedures by qualified persons prior to disclosure.

The Company cautions that radioactivity is total gamma from drill core measured with a CT007-M gamma-ray spectrometer/scintillometer in cps (counts per second). Measurements of total gamma cps on drill core are an indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium, and/or potassium), but may not directly correlate with uranium chemical assays. Total gamma cps readings are preliminary and may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured. The Company considers all CT007-M readings greater than 100 cps to constitute elevated radioactivity.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium Corp. is a multi-commodity development company focused on advancing the Cree East uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in addition to its precious metals portfolio that includes the Napoleon gold project in British Columbia and a package of gold claims in the Yukon. The Cree East project is one of the largest projects within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan spanning 57,752 hectares (142,708 acres) and has seen over $20 million in exploration to date. The Napoleon project comprises over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970s with the discovery of high-grade gold. The Yukon gold projects are comprised of almost 8,000 hectares of quartz claims prospective for high-grade gold mineralization.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren D. Robb, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and VP Exploration of Nexus Uranium Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

