Radius Gold Accelerates Exploration at Tierra Roja with Integrated Hyperspectral, Geophysics and Geochemistry Programs

Vancouver, April 29, 2025 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and targeting at Tierra Roja and its consolidated 8,170 hectare land position in southern Peru. The Company is advancing an integrated program of remote hyperspectral surveys, high resolution geochemistry, geophysics and field mapping to accelerate exploration across a district scale at low cost.

Radius has secured the rights to a total of 8,170 hectares through a combination of option agreements, new claim staking, and exclusivity agreements. This includes 3,670 hectares of contiguous ground at the Tierra Roja target, and an additional 4,500 hectares across three regional properties currently under exclusivity agreements for evaluation and potential future optioning.

At Tierra Roja, Radius has completed detailed geological mapping of lithology and hydrothermal alteration, forming the basis for a broader regional exploration initiative. To rapidly assess its expanded land position, Radius recently completed an AI-driven hyperspectral remote sensing survey, integrating data from multiple satellite platforms (see Figures 1 to 3 below). The satellite analysis was anchored by detailed field mapping at Tierra Roja and applied not only across the Company's 8,170 ha land package, but also across the entire southwestern Peru porphyry district. Radius has a team in the field currently evaluating newly generated targets.

In parallel, Radius has completed a detailed geochemical sampling grid at Tierra Roja, utilizing low-detection-limit assays for 49 elements (assay results pending). Historical sampling at Tierra Roja was limited to mostly copper and this new dataset will assist in geochemical zonation, refine drill targets, and serve as a reference tool as Radius evaluates its broader regional portfolio.

The integrated approach has enhanced Radius's understanding of mineralization at Tierra Roja, expanded known targets, and generated new regional targets for evaluation and potential acquisition.

To further support drill targeting, the Company has contracted GC-Ground geophysical consultants to conduct a focused Induced Polarization (IP) and Resistivity survey at Tierra Roja. This program is expected to commence within the next month. Radius is also confident that drill permits will be received within this same time frame, keeping the Company on track for an initial drill program within the next months.

Bruce Smith, President and CEO of Radius Gold, commented:

"Most geologists have used some form of remote sensing, ASTER, or spectral surveys, but this is the first time I've had access to global scale combined datasets from multiple satellites on a single platform, integrated with AI-assisted target generation. It's allowing us to verify and update our geological mapping at a detailed project level, then rapidly search for similar targets across a regional scale. Radius is combining this advanced remote sensing with high-resolution multi-element geochemistry and geophysics to build a complete targeting framework. Our goal is to drill Tierra Roja within the coming months while continuing to generate and evaluate new targets across the district."

Figure 1. PRISMA satellite, ASTER641 equivalent image draped over 3D topography, highlights in green circular strong clay alteration, around the core of the Tierra Roja copper target. Note the area to the NE is covered by post mineral gravel, masking the area.



Figure 2. Fused ASTER/Sentinel-2 product, Ferric oxide composition image draped over 3D topography, highlights in yellow-orange iron oxides, at Tierra Roja copper target.



Figure 3. Fused ASTER/Sentinel-2 product, Alteration (hydrothermal minerals) heat map draped over 3D topography. Highlights a circular anomaly bordering the core Tierra Roja copper target. The core of the system identified by high grade rock chip copper sampling is strongly silicified (field mapping) and corresponds to a lower spectral signature in the views depicted.



Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius' Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has 30 years of mineral exploration experience and has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

