DATE CORRECTION  Amerigo will report Q1-2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

29.04.2025  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2025 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is issuing the following date correction, which was included in its Operational Results news release issued on April 9, 2025.

The April 9, 2025 news release incorrectly indicated the release of Q1-2025 financial results on May 5, 2025. Amerigo will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2025, and will release Q1-2025 financial results on Wednesday May 7, 2025, at the market open.

Amerigo's quarterly investor conference call will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Participants can join by visiting https://emportal.ink/4fsXvjM and entering their name and phone number. The conference system will then call the participants and place them instantly into the call. Alternatively, participants can dial directly to be entered into the call by an Operator. Dial 1-888-510-2154 (Toll-Free North America) and state they wish to participate in the Amerigo Resources Q1-2025 Earnings Call.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central ("MVC")

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate, and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; ARG:TSX; OTCQX: ARREF.

Contact Information

Aurora Davidson
President and CEO
(604) 697-6207
ad@amerigoresources.com

Graham Farrell
Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham@northstarir.ca



Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
548236
CA03074G1090
www.amerigoresources.com
