Gold Digger Resources Announces Warrant Extension

29.04.2025  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, April 29, 2025 - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE: GDIG) ("Gold Digger" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 1,340,834 common share purchase warrants (the "Prior Warrants") issued under a previous non-brokered private placement completed on May 15, 2024. Each Prior Warrant is currently exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share until May 15, 2025. Subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the expiry date of the Prior Warrants will be extended to May 15, 2026. All other terms of the Prior Warrants will remain the same.

About Gold Digger Resources Inc.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Gold Digger Resources Inc.
Allan Bezanson, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: allanbezanson@outlook.com
Telephone: (416) 427-4505

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding the Company's intention to complete the warrant extension; and that the warrant extension will be effected.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will obtain all required corporate and regulatory approvals for the warrant extension.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation that the Company may not obtain CSE and other required approvals to effect the warrant extension. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250074


Mineninfo

Gold Digger Resources Inc.

Gold Digger Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DN7J
CA38058L1040
www.gdigresources.com
Minenprofile
