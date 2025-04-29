Silver Scott Digital Appoints James Stibbards to Advisory Board as Head of Security Matters

FRANKLIN, April 29, 2025 - Silver Scott Digital, a division of Silver Scott Mines Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) and a leader in blockchain-driven tokenization and digital asset management, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Stibbards to its Advisory Board. Stibbards will serve as the principal advisor in charge of Security Matters, reinforcing Silver Scott Digital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance across its innovative platforms.

James Stibbards brings a wealth of experience as a technology product leader, strategist, and advisor, with a proven track record in security consulting and technical leadership for high-growth technology ventures. His expertise spans software security, risk management, and the development of robust compliance infrastructures-skills that are vital to Silver Scott Digital's mission of building secure, regulatory-compliant blockchain solutions for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Stibbards' appointment comes at a pivotal time as Silver Scott Digital expands its offerings in asset tokenization, smart contract automation, and institutional-grade compliance. His leadership will focus on:

Overseeing the implementation of advanced security protocols for tokenized asset management and blockchain applications.

Advising on best practices for regulatory compliance, including KYC/AML integration, smart contract auditing, and real-time risk monitoring.

Supporting the development of permissioned token issuance and decentralized identity frameworks, ensuring institutional and investor confidence in Silver Scott's platforms.

"Security is foundational to our vision of transforming asset ownership through blockchain," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines Inc. "James's deep expertise in security strategy and technology leadership will be instrumental as we scale our digital infrastructure and meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners."

James Stibbards expressed enthusiasm about joining the Advisory Board:

"Silver Scott Digital is at the forefront of integrating advanced security with next-generation blockchain solutions. I look forward to working with the team to ensure our platforms set new benchmarks for security, compliance, and operational excellence."

Silver Scott Digital continues to strengthen its advisory team with industry leaders, underscoring its commitment to innovation, security, and regulatory leadership in the digital asset space.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a holding company advancing digital innovation across traditional asset classes. The company specializes in secure technology solutions for institutional-grade asset tokenization and is expanding its portfolio in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms.

