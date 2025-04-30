Global Tactical Metals Stakes Historic Tungsten Mines in Nevada's Minerva District

Toronto, April 30, 2025 - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) (FSE: A7F) ("Global Tactical Metals Corp." or the "Company") is pleased announce the staking of new claims in the historic Minerva mining district near Shoshone, Nevada.

The newly staked claims extend north from Minerva Canyon, traversing varied topography, from the alluvium-covered western pediment of the Snake Range to prominent Cambrian limestone and dolomite outcrops, just south of Great Basin National Park.

The Minerva (or Shoshone) mining district was established in 1869 when silver was discovered at the Indian Silver mine. While early silver operations were abandoned by 1876, tungsten was discovered in 1915 and intermittently mined through the mid-20th century. Historical production in the Minerva district mines from 1916 to 1945 by Tungsten Metals Corporation totaled over 112,000 tons of ore, yielding over 85,000 units of tungsten trioxide (WO₃) or approximately 1.35 million pounds of tungsten (W).

Global Tactical Metal's claim blocks include several historically significant tungsten mines-Silver Bell, Zig Zag, Hilltop, and Tony-each following known scheelite-bearing, calcite-quartz vein systems. The Silver Bell mine, in particular, was explored by the U.S. Bureau of Mines between 1941 and 1943, culminating in almost 10,000 feet of diamond drilling across 42 holes. Notable intercepts included 2.40% WO 3 over 9 feet in hole USBM #53.

"The Minerva Project represents an exciting opportunity for Global Tactical Metals to revisit a historically productive but underexplored tungsten district with modern exploration techniques. With strong historic grades, well-documented geology, and favorable topography, we believe this project has significant potential to contribute to domestic critical mineral supply."

The Company plans to initiate a modern field program, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and target verification, with the goal of outlining drill-ready targets later in the year.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for Global Tactical Metals Corp. included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smyk P.Geo. Mr. Smyk is a Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral properties that address critical resource needs in North America. The company holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property, a highly prospective mineral asset in Newfoundland, Canada, positioned in a region known for its rich mineral potential.

The company has also significantly expanded its exploration portfolio with a substantial land package staked in Darling Township, southeastern Ontario-approximately 300 km east-northeast of Toronto. This property, now exceeding 1,400 hectares, targets critical mineral exploration with a primary focus on antimony, a vital element for renewable energy, defense, and electronics industries.

In addition, Global Tactical Metals Corp. has extended its strategic footprint into the United States by staking the Green Mine, a past-producing antimony and tungsten deposits in Nevada, further strengthening its commitment to securing critical mineral resources.

