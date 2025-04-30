Azarga Metals Retains Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2025 - Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:AZR) has, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services and to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company with effect from May 1, 2025.

The market-making service will be undertaken by Red Cloud, a registered broker in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSXV and other applicable laws. For its services, Azarga Metals has agreed to pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month for a six (6) month term, after which the service will automatically renew on a month-to-month basis. Azarga Metals and Red Cloud act at arm's length, and Red Cloud has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Azarga Metals or its securities. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Québec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada. It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

Gordon Tainton,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Ben Meyer, at (+1) 604-536-2711 ext. 1 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the corporate office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire