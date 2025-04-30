EQS-News: North Peak Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") announces that Brian Hinchcliffe is stepping down as Executive Chairman and from the Board of Directors of the Company and the appointment of Michael Ouellette, Principal / Managing Director of a US based multi-family office, as an Independent Director. Brian Hinchcliffe has decided to shift his focus toward the other companies and ventures he is actively involved with, including Legacy Gold Mines Ltd., but will continue to act as an advisor to the Company.

"Brian has a phenomenal track record of founding companies and setting them up for success, having been CEO and founder of both Kirkland Lake Gold and Rupert Resources, and we are looking forward to building on his work at North Peak," commented Rupert Williams, CEO. "The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Brian Hinchcliffe for all his hard work and guidance and will continue to benefit from his support as a long-standing founding shareholder and advisor. We welcome to the Board Mr. Michael Ouellete, who brings extensive financial experience and has also served as a Director to Rupert Resources Ltd. since June 2020."

Mr. Ouelette serves as Principal / Managing Director of Starboard Advisors, a US-based multi-family office and has over two decades of executive leadership in the family office industry. Throughout most of his career, he has worked with closely-held companies, private and public investments on board governance including several appointments as a Director or an advisor for private and non-profit organizations. He has a degree in Business Management from the University of Maine and also holds a Master's Degree in Public Policy from the Muskie School of Public Policy at the University of Southern Maine.

For further information, please contact:

Rupert Williams, CEO

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com Chelsea Hayes, Director

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com



About North Peak

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company acquired an initial 80% interest in the Prospect Mountain Mine complex in Eureka, Nevada (see the Company's May 4 and 23, 2023 and August 25, 2023 press releases).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any exploration on the Company's properties, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Prospect Mountain Mine complex and the Company, including with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250249