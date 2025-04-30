KTRI Reports on Drill Results from the Two Times Fred Property
VANCOUVER, April 30, 2025 - Kootenay Resources Inc. (TSXV:KTRI) (the "Company" or "KTRI") reports on drill assays from review of $4.0 million dollars of work conducted on Two Times Fred, Nechako Plateau Region, British Columbia, as disclosed in the news release of March 27, 2025.
Dale Brittliffe P.Geo., VP of Exploration says "This epithermal vein system has excellent prospects for a significant gold discovery. Drilling to date has clearly defined a range of mineralized targets to follow up. The vein system is large, measuring at least 3.5 km x 2km. All veins encountered are anomalous in gold and silver and the prevalence of outcropping sinter rock (hot springs related silica) indicates the mineralized system is almost entirely preserved from erosion. The last hole, 2XF-22-0041, was the best to date with no other holes completed within 300m in either direction on the Saki vein"
The continuing review of exploration conducted on the system reveals:
Click to view images of drill plan with vein traces, drill collar plan with airphoto, and drill plan and aeromagnetics.
-
35 of 41 diamond drill holes range from anomalous results to highs of 10.8 gpt gold and 122 gpt silver
-
Last Hole was the best hole.
-
14.95 meters of 1.28 gpt gold and 14.6 gpt silver from 21.1 meters with 3 meters of 2.66 gpt gold and 31.2 gpt silver and 2.85 meters of 2.3 gpt gold and 21.1 gpt silver.
-
20.6 meters of 1.32 gpt gold and 17.2 gpt silver from 47.7 meters with 2 meters of 6.93 gpt gold and 58.6 gpt silver and 1 meter of 10.8 gpt gold and 88.5 gpt silver.
-
-
The project remains lightly drilled over multiple veins in a large area.
-
Two primary vein trends with one striking north-northeast and the other northeast. All are steep dipping
-
The two sets make up a classic structural pattern often seen in vein systems possibly indicative of strike slip movement.
-
Numerous veins occur with five principal veins trends to date
-
Borrow Pit
-
Saki
-
Hidden Hand
-
Gold Hill
-
Shinju
-
-
The Shinju and Gold Hill are northeast trending veins
-
Saki, Hidden Hand and Borrow Pit are north-northeast trending veins.
Key features of the principal mineralized veins are summarized below, a table of compiled drill highlights follows. All drill assays quoted are core length, drawn from both Kootenay and Centerra datasets. Data from all drilling programs quoted were subject to industry standard QA-QC protocols.
The North-Northeast Trending Veins:
Borrow Pit Vein
-
Strike length in outcrop up to 650 meters with a further potential strike of 1,300+ meters indicated by magnetic trend and intercept in hole 2XF 21-0021
-
Only three holes drilled along 1,300 meters
-
Two are anomalous in gold and one missed the vein.
-
2XF 21-0021
-
Northern end of drill test
-
0.73 meters of 5.07 gpt gold and 6.6 gpt silver from 171.27 meters
-
-
2XF 21-0022
-
Appears to have missed vein.
-
-
2XF-21-0023
-
850 meters south of 2XF-21-0021.
-
1.18 meters of 0.44 gpt Gold and 18.7 gpt silver.
-
0.52 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 5.4 gpt silver.
-
Saki Vein
-
Strike length in outcrop about 300 meters, in drilling 1,300 meters and as indicated by magnetics 2,000 meters
-
Wide step outs of 400 and 500 meters
-
Hole 2XF-21-0026 possibly hit Saki Vein which would extend drilled length to 2,150 meters. More drilling required to confirm correlation.
-
8 to 10 holes drilled depending on whether hits in 2XF-21-0026 and 21-0030 are Saki vein
-
All holes anomalous and open along strike and to depth
-
Details of the 8 holes along 1300 meters of strike from south the north as follows
2XF-19-05
-
Three veins.
-
One meter of 0.9 gpt gold and 31.7 gpt silver.
-
18 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 19 gpt silver with 1 meter of 1.48 gpt gold and 5 gpt silver from 18 meters.
-
43 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 7 gpt silver with 2 meters of 0.92 gpt gold and 7 gpt silver from 43 meters with 3 meters of 0.71 gpt gold and 6.4 gpt silver and 2 meters of 0.92 gpt gold and 6.9 gpt silver.
-
Section 2XF-15- 01, 02, 07, 08
-
200 meters on strike of 2XF 19-05.
-
2XF-15-01
-
Two veins.
-
6.6 meters of 1.66 gpt gold and 30 gpt silver with 0.4 meters of 4.4 gpt gold and 57.8 gpt silver from 8.5 meters and 0.8 meters of 4.19 gpt gold and 59.1 gpt silver.
-
9 meters of 0.54 gpt gold and 8.9 gpt silver.
-
-
2XF-15-02
-
Two veins.
-
15.5 meters of 0.83 gpt gold and 14.8 gpt silver with 2 meters of 2.1 gpt gold and 28 gpt silver from 12 meters.
-
17.5 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 10.7 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.5 gpt gold and 58 gpt silver.
-
Section 2XF-19-02
-
2XF-19-02
-
2 meters of 0.9 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver from 163.5 meters.
-
Section 2XF-21-0041
-
2XF-21-0041
-
Last hole of program.
-
Drilled in a 775 meter gap 325 meters north of 2XF-19-02.
-
Best drill result to date.
-
Best drill result to date.
-
14.95 meters of 1.28 gpt gold and 14.6 gpt silver from 21.1 meters with 3 meters of 2.66 gpt gold and 31.2 gpt silver and 2.85 meters of 2.3 gpt gold and 21.1 gpt silver.
-
20.6 meters of 1.32 gpt gold and 17.2 gpt silver from 47.7 meters with 2 meters of 6.93 gpt gold and 58.6 gpt silver and 1 meter of 10.8 gpt gold and 88.5 gpt silver.
-
-
Closest holes 325 meters to the south and 450 meters to the north.
Section 2XF-21-0015, 0016, 450 meters north of 2XF-22-0041.
-
2XF-21-0015
-
Four veins
-
15 meters of 0.76 gpt gold and 11.2 gpt silver from 64 meters with 1 meter of 3.13 gpt gold and 27 gpt silver from 64 meters.
-
15.02 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 7.8 gpt silver with 1.02 meters of 0.7 gpt gold and 23 gpt silver.
-
10.26 meters of 0.72 gpt gold and 40.4 gpt silver from 139.1 meters with 2.78 meters of 1.18 gpt gold and 40.4 gpt silver.
-
1.4 meters of 0.3 gpt gold and 25 gpt silver.
-
-
2XF 21-0016
-
Three veins.
-
23.8 meters of 0.51 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver from 113.6 meters with 14.97. meters of 0.68 gpt gold and 15 gpt silver. And 0. 5 meters of 1.95 gpt gold and 19.7 gpt silver.
-
4.1 meters of 0.98 gpt gold and 24.9 gpt silver from 130.22 meters
-
15.15 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 17 gpt silver from 202.9 meters with 5.77 meters of 0.61 gpt gold and 20.9 gpt silver.
-
-
400 meters north is possible strike extension in hole 2XF-21-0030
-
2XF 21-0030
-
5 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 24 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.54 gpt gold and 73 gpt silver from 147 meters.
-
0.8 meters of 2.29 gpt gold and 26.4 gpt silver from 161.5 meters.
-
Hidden Hand Vein(s)
-
Potential 1,000 meter strike based on outcrop, two possible drill intercepts and magnetic signature.
-
Possible hits in two drill holes 2XF-21-0017 and 2XF-15-07.
-
A blind vein uncovered in an access trail.
The Northeast Trending Veins:
Gold Hill Vein
-
Strike length of outcrop about 250 meters, in drill intercepts up to 800 meters with probable 1,100 meter strike indicated by magnetics
-
Steep to vertical dip.
-
Only seven drill holes
-
Open in all directions
-
Five of six holes hit gold mineralization over 0.1 gpt gold.
-
Wide spaced holes over 800 meters length
-
Two fences 150 meters apart and then single holes 350 meters and 700 meters further northeast respectively.
-
One hole 2XF-21-0036 intercepted Vein at 300m vertical depth from surface.
-
Most holes less than 150 to 200 meters vertical depth.
-
Drill holes 2XF-15-03, 04, 05, 06; 19-01, 04 and 21-0036
Section with 2XF 15-03, 04 and 21-0036
-
2XF-15-03
-
Gold Hill is split into two veins
-
11.06 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 8.3 gpt silver from 2.4 meters.
-
14.14 meters of 0.40 gpt gold and 8.2 gpt silver from 30.5 meters
-
-
2XF-15-04
-
24.40 meters of 0.29 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 61 meters
-
Down dip 30 meters of 2XF 15-03
-
-
2XF-21-0036
-
Two Veins
-
Shallow 0.51 meters of 0.41 gpt gold and 6.1 gpt silver from 104.25 meters
-
4.72 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 34.7 gpt silver from 371.28 meters
-
On section with 2XF-15-03, 04
-
267 meters down dip of 2XF-15-04
-
Section with 2XF-15-05, 06; 150 meters from Section 2XF 15-03, 04
-
2XF-15-05
-
Broad 47.05 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 4 gpt silver from 4.1 meters
-
Includes 0.83 meters of 2.39 gpt gold and 8.2 gpt silver.
-
-
-
2XF-15-06
-
Did not hit vein
-
On section with 2XF-15-05
-
-
2XF-19-01
-
10 meters of 0.37 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver from 101.4 meters
-
Includes 1 meter of 0.9 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver.
-
About 350 meters on strike of 2XF-15-03, 04.
-
-
2XF-19-04
-
6 meters of 0.45 gpt gold and 2 gpt silver from 197 meters.
-
325 meters along strike from 2XF-15-05, 06.
-
Shinju Vein
-
Probable strike of 1,500 meters
-
10 holes
-
Lightly drilled
-
Only eight holes on two fences that are 900m apart; one single hole in between those fences and another single hole 300m northeast along strike
-
All holes hit vein with anomalous gold
-
Veins open in all directions
-
Deepest intersection to date is 265m from surface (2XF21-0031)
Section 2XF-0021- 0024, 0030
-
2XF-21-0024
-
Three veins from 59.31, 137.88 and 211.13 meters respectively.
-
5.89 meters of 0.43 gpt gold and 15 gpt silver
-
8.31 meters of 0.31 gpt gold and 10.1 gpt sivler with 0.5 meters of 0.91 gpt gold and 25.5 gpt silver.
-
7.07 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 62.9 gpt silver with 0.7 meters of 0.99 gpt gold and 4.8 gpt silver.
-
-
2XF-21-0030
-
Two Veins could also correlate with Borrow Pit Vein.
-
5 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 24 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.54 gpt gold and 73.3 gpt silver from 147 meters.
-
0.8 meters of 2.29 gpt gold and 26.4 gpt silver from 161.5 meters.
-
Section 2XF-21-0025, 0028, 0029, 0031 and 0032
-
450 meters step out from Section 2XF-21-0014, 0030.
-
2XF-21-0025
-
Four veins intercepted
-
8.1 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver
-
1 meter of 0.51 gpt gold and 2 gpt silver
-
0.68 meters of 0.51 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver
-
0.7 meters of 0.27 gpt gold and 13 gpt silver
-
-
2XF-210028
-
Four veins intercepted
-
0.77 meters of 0. 44 gpt gold and 2.9 gpt silver from 94.13 meters.
-
50.57 meters of 0.37 gpt gold and 16.2 gpt silver with 1.02 meters of 1.22 gpt gold and 28.4 gpt silver from 130.43 meters.
-
1 meter of 0.82 gpt gold and 17.4 gpt silver from 185 meters.
-
4.6 meters of 0.69 gpt gold and 15.1 gpt silver with 1 meter of 1.38 gpt gold and 20.7 gpt silver from 190 meters.
-
-
2XF-2100-29
-
Four veins intercepted
-
43.45 meters of 0.41 gpt gold and 9.6 gpt silver with 2.5 meters of 1.14 gpt gold and 29.6 gpt silver from 77 meters.
-
1.03 meters of 1.3 gpt gold and 14.2 gpt silver from 136.12 meters.
-
0.5 meters of 1.07 gpt gold and 6.8 gpt silver from 178.7 meters
-
2.17 meters over 1.42 gpt gold and 9.3 gpt silver from 189.5 meters.
-
-
2XF-21-0031
-
Four veins intercepted
-
2 meters of 0.17 gpt gold and 16.8 gpt silver
-
0.4 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 8 gpt silver
-
0.9 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 6.1 gpt silver
-
5 meters of 0.65 gpt gold and 13.1 gpt silver with 0.6 meters of 2.14 gpt gold and 29.8 gpt silver.
-
-
2XF-21-0032
-
73.5 meters of 0.32 gpt gold and 11.2 gpt silver from 126.5 meters includes
-
2.9 meters of 0.79 gpt gold and 55.9 gpt silver.
-
Section 2XF-21-0033
-
400 meters along strike of Section 2xF 21-28, 29, 31, 32.
-
Five veins intercepted
-
4.31 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 2.5 gpt silver from 110.60 meters.
-
0.51 meters of 0.6 gpt gold and 3.8 gpt silver from 120.71 meters.
-
0.86 meters of 1.13 gpt gold and 2.7 gpt silver from 126.88 meters
-
1.07 meters of 0.77 gpt gold and 5.1 gpt silver from 146.06 meters
-
3.29 meters of 0.23 gpt gold and 23.4 gpt silver from 321.77 meters deepest on property.
-
Section 2XF-21-0018, 0019, 0020
-
500 meters along strike of Section 2XF 21-0033
-
Good grades to over 2 gpt gold - important because outcrops of scinter demonstrate this is the very top of the vein system where values are often negligible thus gold here is an indication of grade potential at depth.
-
2XF-21-0018
-
Two veins.
-
0.56 meters of 1.01 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 50.15 meters
-
4.36 meters of 0.38 gpt gold and 4.9 gpt silver from 109.95 meters
-
-
2XF-21-0019
-
Three veins.
-
1 meter of 2.02 gpt gold and 15.3 gpt silver from 37 meters
-
0.94 meters of 0.6 gpt gold and 8.1 gpt silver from 60.17 meters
-
4.45 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 5.5 gpt silver from 83.2 meters
-
-
2XF-21-0020
-
Two veins.
-
0.66. meters of 2.13gpt gold and 19.7 gpt silver from 49.39. meters
-
5 meters of 0.4 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 72 meters with 0.87 meters of 0.87 gpt gold and 11.6 gpt silver.
-
Other veins or vein trends include "Shochu" vein intercepted in the northernmost reconnaissance hole on the property to date, RC drill hole 2XF-22-RC003. Additional targets or trends are indicated by mineralized rock chip outcrops to the west and 800 meters east of Gold Hill Vein. It is probable further exploration work will reveal more veins.
A tabulation of drilling results from three drilling campaigns since 2015 is shown below. Drill holes 2XF-15-01 to 08 and 2XF-19-01 to 05 represent early tests of surface anomalies conducted by Kootenay Resources in 2015 and 2019. Subsequent drilling, 2XF-21-0014 to 0041 were compiled from database received from Centerra. Exploration work completed by that company is well documented in publicly available BC Assessment report #41144. Data were collected to industry standard QA-QC protocols and are considered representative of the tenor of the veins tested by this work.
|
HOLEID
|
FROM (m)
|
TO (m)
|
INTERVAL1
|
Au_gpt
|
Ag_gpt
|
Target Area
|
2XF-15-01
|
8.50
|
15.10
|
6.60
|
1.66
|
30.1
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
10.30
|
11.20
|
0.50
|
4.44
|
51.8
|
Saki
|
AND
|
13.70
|
14.50
|
0.80
|
4.19
|
59.1
|
Saki
|
AND
|
27.10
|
36.10
|
9.00
|
0.54
|
8.9
|
Saki
|
2XF-15-02
|
12.00
|
27.50
|
15.50
|
0.83
|
14.8
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
24.50
|
26.50
|
2.00
|
2.10
|
28.8
|
Saki
|
AND
|
45.00
|
62.50
|
17.50
|
0.46
|
10.7
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
47.00
|
48.00
|
1.00
|
2.52
|
58.4
|
Saki
|
2XF-15-03
|
2.44
|
13.50
|
11.06
|
0.39
|
8.3
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
30.50
|
44.64
|
14.14
|
0.40
|
8.2
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-15-04
|
36.60
|
61.00
|
24.40
|
0.29
|
7.7
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-15-05
|
4.10
|
51.15
|
47.05
|
0.28
|
4.0
|
Gold Hill
|
INCL
|
7.10
|
7.93
|
0.83
|
2.39
|
8.2
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-15-06
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-15-07
|
33.70
|
35.40
|
1.70
|
0.43
|
19.9
|
Saki
|
2XF-15-08
|
22.45
|
84.70
|
62.25
|
0.15
|
7.8
|
Saki
|
OR
|
56.25
|
80.20
|
23.95
|
0.21
|
16.4
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
68.10
|
74.00
|
5.90
|
0.32
|
35.0
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
69.50
|
70.60
|
1.10
|
0.63
|
67.9
|
Saki
|
2XF-19-01
|
101.40
|
111.40
|
10.00
|
0.37
|
5.7
|
Gold Hill
|
INCL
|
109.40
|
110.40
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
11.5
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-19-02
|
163.50
|
165.50
|
2.00
|
0.90
|
11.5
|
Saki
|
2XF-19-03
|
178.50
|
187.50
|
9.00
|
0.21
|
3.2
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-19-04
|
197.00
|
203.00
|
6.00
|
0.45
|
2.0
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-19-05
|
9.00
|
10.00
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
31.7
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
18.00
|
36.00
|
18.00
|
0.50
|
19.3
|
Gold Hill
|
INCL
|
34.00
|
35.00
|
1.00
|
1.48
|
5.4
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
43.00
|
86.00
|
43.00
|
0.39
|
6.6
|
Gold Hill
|
INCL
|
48.00
|
51.00
|
3.00
|
0.71
|
6.4
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
67.00
|
69.00
|
2.00
|
0.92
|
6.9
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-21-0014
|
158.13
|
158.50
|
0.37
|
0.24
|
8.4
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0015
|
64.00
|
79.00
|
15.00
|
0.76
|
11.2
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
75.00
|
76.00
|
1.00
|
3.13
|
27.0
|
Saki
|
AND
|
122.50
|
137.52
|
15.02
|
0.39
|
7.8
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
131.98
|
133.00
|
1.02
|
0.70
|
23.0
|
Saki
|
AND
|
139.10
|
149.36
|
10.26
|
0.72
|
18.7
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
142.66
|
145.44
|
2.78
|
1.18
|
40.4
|
Saki
|
AND
|
163.80
|
165.20
|
1.40
|
0.30
|
25.0
|
Saki
|
2XF-21-0016
|
113.60
|
137.45
|
23.85
|
0.51
|
11.1
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
119.35
|
134.32
|
14.97
|
0.68
|
15.0
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
124.00
|
124.50
|
0.50
|
1.95
|
19.7
|
Saki
|
AND
|
130.22
|
134.32
|
4.10
|
0.98
|
24.9
|
Saki
|
AND
|
202.90
|
218.05
|
15.15
|
0.39
|
17.7
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
212.28
|
218.05
|
5.77
|
0.61
|
20.9
|
Saki
|
2XF-21-0017
|
47.50
|
48.00
|
0.50
|
0.20
|
8.4
|
Hidden
|
2XF-21-0018
|
59.15
|
59.71
|
0.56
|
1.01
|
7.7
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0018
|
109.95
|
114.31
|
4.36
|
0.38
|
4.9
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0019
|
37.00
|
38.00
|
1.00
|
2.02
|
15.3
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
60.17
|
61.11
|
0.94
|
0.60
|
8.1
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
83.20
|
87.65
|
4.45
|
0.46
|
5.5
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0020
|
49.39
|
50.05
|
0.66
|
2.13
|
19.7
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
72.00
|
77.00
|
5.00
|
0.40
|
7.7
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
72.00
|
72.87
|
0.87
|
0.87
|
11.6
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0021
|
171.27
|
172.00
|
0.73
|
5.07
|
6.6
|
Borrow Pit
|
2XF-21-0022
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0023
|
258.07
|
259.25
|
1.18
|
0.44
|
18.7
|
Borrow Pit
|
AND
|
261.48
|
262.00
|
0.52
|
0.75
|
5.4
|
Borrow Pit
|
2XF-21-0024
|
59.31
|
65.20
|
5.89
|
0.43
|
15.0
|
Saki
|
AND
|
137.88
|
146.19
|
8.31
|
0.32
|
10.1
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
138.50
|
139.00
|
0.50
|
0.91
|
25.5
|
Saki
|
AND
|
211.13
|
218.20
|
7.07
|
0.28
|
62.9
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
212.30
|
213.00
|
0.70
|
0.99
|
4.8
|
Saki
|
AND
|
213.69
|
218.20
|
4.51
|
0.14
|
95.1
|
Saki
|
2XF-21-0024
|
216.50
|
218.20
|
1.70
|
0.17
|
122.0
|
Saki
|
2XF-21-0025
|
141.00
|
149.10
|
8.10
|
0.28
|
6.0
|
Shinju area
|
AND
|
177.00
|
178.00
|
1.00
|
0.50
|
2.0
|
Shinju area
|
AND
|
198.00
|
198.68
|
0.68
|
0.51
|
6.3
|
Shinju area
|
AND
|
227.30
|
228.00
|
0.70
|
0.27
|
12.7
|
Shinju area
|
2XF-21-0026
|
102.00
|
103.23
|
1.23
|
0.43
|
17.7
|
Saki Extension
|
2XF-21-0026
|
273.50
|
280.00
|
6.50
|
0.35
|
16.9
|
Saki Extension
|
INCL
|
277.00
|
278.09
|
1.09
|
1.25
|
42.9
|
Saki Extension
|
2XF-21-0027
|
167.92
|
168.66
|
0.74
|
0.36
|
6.9
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0028
|
94.13
|
94.90
|
0.77
|
0.44
|
2.9
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
130.43
|
181.00
|
50.57
|
0.37
|
16.2
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
136.48
|
137.50
|
1.02
|
1.22
|
28.4
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
146.00
|
151.00
|
5.00
|
0.64
|
58.4
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0028
|
185.00
|
186.00
|
1.00
|
0.82
|
17.4
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0028
|
190.00
|
194.60
|
4.60
|
0.69
|
15.1
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
193.60
|
194.60
|
1.00
|
1.38
|
20.7
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0029
|
77.00
|
120.45
|
43.45
|
0.41
|
9.6
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
90.50
|
93.00
|
2.50
|
1.14
|
29.6
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
136.12
|
137.15
|
1.03
|
1.30
|
14.2
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0029
|
178.70
|
179.20
|
0.50
|
1.07
|
6.8
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0029
|
189.50
|
191.67
|
2.17
|
1.42
|
9.3
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0030
|
147.00
|
152.00
|
5.00
|
0.75
|
24.0
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
148.60
|
149.60
|
1.00
|
2.54
|
73.3
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
161.50
|
162.30
|
0.80
|
2.29
|
26.4
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0031
|
55.00
|
57.00
|
2.00
|
0.17
|
16.8
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
77.50
|
77.90
|
0.40
|
0.50
|
8.0
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
156.00
|
156.90
|
0.90
|
0.46
|
6.1
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
186.00
|
191.00
|
5.00
|
0.65
|
13.1
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
189.00
|
189.60
|
0.60
|
2.14
|
29.8
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
271.00
|
282.00
|
11.00
|
0.06
|
19.3
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0032
|
126.50
|
200.00
|
73.50
|
0.32
|
11.2
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
189.00
|
191.91
|
2.91
|
0.79
|
55.9
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0033
|
110.69
|
115.00
|
4.31
|
0.50
|
2.5
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
120.71
|
121.22
|
0.51
|
0.60
|
3.8
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
126.68
|
127.54
|
0.86
|
1.13
|
2.7
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
146.06
|
147.13
|
1.07
|
0.77
|
5.1
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
321.77
|
325.06
|
3.29
|
0.23
|
23.4
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0034
|
56.00
|
58.00
|
2.00
|
1.54
|
15.4
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0034
|
134.20
|
138.51
|
4.31
|
0.26
|
10.4
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0035
|
41.20
|
41.73
|
0.53
|
0.68
|
9.4
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0036
|
104.25
|
104.76
|
0.51
|
0.41
|
6.1
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
371.28
|
376.00
|
4.72
|
0.28
|
34.7
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-22-0037
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-22-0038
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-22-0039
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-22-0040
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-22-0041
|
21.10
|
36.05
|
14.95
|
1.28
|
14.6
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
21.00
|
24.00
|
3.00
|
2.66
|
31.2
|
Saki
|
AND
|
32.15
|
35.00
|
2.85
|
2.30
|
21.1
|
Saki
|
2XF-22-0041
|
47.40
|
68.00
|
20.60
|
1.32
|
17.2
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
58.00
|
60.00
|
2.00
|
6.93
|
58.6
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
59.00
|
60.00
|
1.00
|
10.80
|
88.5
|
Saki
|
Reconnaissance RC
|
2XF-22-RC003
|
39.00
|
52.50
|
13.50
|
0.38
|
11.8
|
Shochu
|
INCL
|
45.00
|
48.00
|
3.00
|
0.78
|
26.8
|
Shochu
|
HOLEID
|
FROM (m)
|
TO (m)
|
INTERVAL1
|
Au_ppm
|
Ag_ppm
|
Target Area
|
2XF-15-01
|
8.50
|
15.10
|
6.60
|
1.66
|
30.1
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
10.30
|
11.20
|
0.50
|
4.44
|
51.8
|
Saki
|
AND
|
13.70
|
14.50
|
0.80
|
4.19
|
59.1
|
Saki
|
AND
|
27.10
|
36.10
|
9.00
|
0.54
|
8.9
|
Saki
|
2XF-15-02
|
12.00
|
27.50
|
15.50
|
0.83
|
14.8
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
24.50
|
26.50
|
2.00
|
2.10
|
28.8
|
Saki
|
AND
|
45.00
|
62.50
|
17.50
|
0.46
|
10.7
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
47.00
|
48.00
|
1.00
|
2.52
|
58.4
|
Saki
|
2XF-15-03
|
2.44
|
13.50
|
11.06
|
0.39
|
8.3
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
30.50
|
44.64
|
14.14
|
0.40
|
8.2
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-15-04
|
36.60
|
61.00
|
24.40
|
0.29
|
7.7
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-15-05
|
4.10
|
51.15
|
47.05
|
0.28
|
4.0
|
Gold Hill
|
INCL
|
7.10
|
7.93
|
0.83
|
2.39
|
8.2
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-15-06
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-15-07
|
33.70
|
35.40
|
1.70
|
0.43
|
19.9
|
Saki
|
2XF-15-08
|
22.45
|
84.70
|
62.25
|
0.15
|
7.8
|
Saki
|
OR
|
56.25
|
80.20
|
23.95
|
0.21
|
16.4
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
68.10
|
74.00
|
5.90
|
0.32
|
35.0
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
69.50
|
70.60
|
1.10
|
0.63
|
67.9
|
Saki
|
2XF-19-01
|
101.40
|
111.40
|
10.00
|
0.37
|
5.7
|
Gold Hill
|
INCL
|
109.40
|
110.40
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
11.5
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-19-02
|
163.50
|
165.50
|
2.00
|
0.90
|
11.5
|
Saki
|
2XF-19-03
|
178.50
|
187.50
|
9.00
|
0.21
|
3.2
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-19-04
|
197.00
|
203.00
|
6.00
|
0.45
|
2.0
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-19-05
|
9.00
|
10.00
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
31.7
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
18.00
|
36.00
|
18.00
|
0.50
|
19.3
|
Gold Hill
|
INCL
|
34.00
|
35.00
|
1.00
|
1.48
|
5.4
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
43.00
|
86.00
|
43.00
|
0.39
|
6.6
|
Gold Hill
|
INCL
|
48.00
|
51.00
|
3.00
|
0.71
|
6.4
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
67.00
|
69.00
|
2.00
|
0.92
|
6.9
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-21-0014
|
158.13
|
158.50
|
0.37
|
0.24
|
8.4
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0015
|
64.00
|
79.00
|
15.00
|
0.76
|
11.2
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
75.00
|
76.00
|
1.00
|
3.13
|
27.0
|
Saki
|
AND
|
122.50
|
137.52
|
15.02
|
0.39
|
7.8
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
131.98
|
133.00
|
1.02
|
0.70
|
23.0
|
Saki
|
AND
|
139.10
|
149.36
|
10.26
|
0.72
|
18.7
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
142.66
|
145.44
|
2.78
|
1.18
|
40.4
|
Saki
|
AND
|
163.80
|
165.20
|
1.40
|
0.30
|
25.0
|
Saki
|
2XF-21-0016
|
113.60
|
137.45
|
23.85
|
0.51
|
11.1
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
119.35
|
134.32
|
14.97
|
0.68
|
15.0
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
124.00
|
124.50
|
0.50
|
1.95
|
19.7
|
Saki
|
AND
|
130.22
|
134.32
|
4.10
|
0.98
|
24.9
|
Saki
|
AND
|
202.90
|
218.05
|
15.15
|
0.39
|
17.7
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
212.28
|
218.05
|
5.77
|
0.61
|
20.9
|
Saki
|
2XF-21-0017
|
47.50
|
48.00
|
0.50
|
0.20
|
8.4
|
Hidden
|
2XF-21-0018
|
59.15
|
59.71
|
0.56
|
1.01
|
7.7
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0018
|
109.95
|
114.31
|
4.36
|
0.38
|
4.9
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0019
|
37.00
|
38.00
|
1.00
|
2.02
|
15.3
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
60.17
|
61.11
|
0.94
|
0.60
|
8.1
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
83.20
|
87.65
|
4.45
|
0.46
|
5.5
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0020
|
49.39
|
50.05
|
0.66
|
2.13
|
19.7
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
72.00
|
77.00
|
5.00
|
0.40
|
7.7
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
72.00
|
72.87
|
0.87
|
0.87
|
11.6
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0021
|
171.27
|
172.00
|
0.73
|
5.07
|
6.6
|
Borrow Pit
|
2XF-21-0022
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0023
|
258.07
|
259.25
|
1.18
|
0.44
|
18.7
|
Borrow Pit
|
AND
|
261.48
|
262.00
|
0.52
|
0.75
|
5.4
|
Borrow Pit
|
2XF-21-0024
|
59.31
|
65.20
|
5.89
|
0.43
|
15.0
|
Saki
|
AND
|
137.88
|
146.19
|
8.31
|
0.32
|
10.1
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
138.50
|
139.00
|
0.50
|
0.91
|
25.5
|
Saki
|
AND
|
211.13
|
218.20
|
7.07
|
0.28
|
62.9
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
212.30
|
213.00
|
0.70
|
0.99
|
4.8
|
Saki
|
AND
|
213.69
|
218.20
|
4.51
|
0.14
|
95.1
|
Saki
|
2XF-21-0024
|
216.50
|
218.20
|
1.70
|
0.17
|
122.0
|
Saki
|
2XF-21-0025
|
141.00
|
149.10
|
8.10
|
0.28
|
6.0
|
Shinju area
|
AND
|
177.00
|
178.00
|
1.00
|
0.50
|
2.0
|
Shinju area
|
AND
|
198.00
|
198.68
|
0.68
|
0.51
|
6.3
|
Shinju area
|
AND
|
227.30
|
228.00
|
0.70
|
0.27
|
12.7
|
Shinju area
|
2XF-21-0026
|
102.00
|
103.23
|
1.23
|
0.43
|
17.7
|
Saki Extension
|
2XF-21-0026
|
273.50
|
280.00
|
6.50
|
0.35
|
16.9
|
Saki Extension
|
INCL
|
277.00
|
278.09
|
1.09
|
1.25
|
42.9
|
Saki Extension
|
2XF-21-0027
|
167.92
|
168.66
|
0.74
|
0.36
|
6.9
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0028
|
94.13
|
94.90
|
0.77
|
0.44
|
2.9
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
130.43
|
181.00
|
50.57
|
0.37
|
16.2
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
136.48
|
137.50
|
1.02
|
1.22
|
28.4
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
146.00
|
151.00
|
5.00
|
0.64
|
58.4
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0028
|
185.00
|
186.00
|
1.00
|
0.82
|
17.4
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0028
|
190.00
|
194.60
|
4.60
|
0.69
|
15.1
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
193.60
|
194.60
|
1.00
|
1.38
|
20.7
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0029
|
77.00
|
120.45
|
43.45
|
0.41
|
9.6
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
90.50
|
93.00
|
2.50
|
1.14
|
29.6
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
136.12
|
137.15
|
1.03
|
1.30
|
14.2
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0029
|
178.70
|
179.20
|
0.50
|
1.07
|
6.8
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0029
|
189.50
|
191.67
|
2.17
|
1.42
|
9.3
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0030
|
147.00
|
152.00
|
5.00
|
0.75
|
24.0
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
148.60
|
149.60
|
1.00
|
2.54
|
73.3
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
161.50
|
162.30
|
0.80
|
2.29
|
26.4
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0031
|
55.00
|
57.00
|
2.00
|
0.17
|
16.8
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
77.50
|
77.90
|
0.40
|
0.50
|
8.0
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
156.00
|
156.90
|
0.90
|
0.46
|
6.1
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
186.00
|
191.00
|
5.00
|
0.65
|
13.1
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
189.00
|
189.60
|
0.60
|
2.14
|
29.8
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
271.00
|
282.00
|
11.00
|
0.06
|
19.3
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0032
|
126.50
|
200.00
|
73.50
|
0.32
|
11.2
|
Shinju
|
INCL
|
189.00
|
191.91
|
2.91
|
0.79
|
55.9
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0033
|
110.69
|
115.00
|
4.31
|
0.50
|
2.5
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
120.71
|
121.22
|
0.51
|
0.60
|
3.8
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
126.68
|
127.54
|
0.86
|
1.13
|
2.7
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
146.06
|
147.13
|
1.07
|
0.77
|
5.1
|
Shinju
|
AND
|
321.77
|
325.06
|
3.29
|
0.23
|
23.4
|
Shinju
|
2XF-21-0034
|
56.00
|
58.00
|
2.00
|
1.54
|
15.4
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0034
|
134.20
|
138.51
|
4.31
|
0.26
|
10.4
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0035
|
41.20
|
41.73
|
0.53
|
0.68
|
9.4
|
Exploration
|
2XF-21-0036
|
104.25
|
104.76
|
0.51
|
0.41
|
6.1
|
Gold Hill
|
AND
|
371.28
|
376.00
|
4.72
|
0.28
|
34.7
|
Gold Hill
|
2XF-22-0037
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-22-0038
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-22-0039
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-22-0040
|
no
|
significant
|
intercept
|
Exploration
|
2XF-22-0041
|
21.10
|
36.05
|
14.95
|
1.28
|
14.6
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
21.00
|
24.00
|
3.00
|
2.66
|
31.2
|
Saki
|
AND
|
32.15
|
35.00
|
2.85
|
2.30
|
21.1
|
Saki
|
2XF-22-0041
|
47.40
|
68.00
|
20.60
|
1.32
|
17.2
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
58.00
|
60.00
|
2.00
|
6.93
|
58.6
|
Saki
|
INCL
|
59.00
|
60.00
|
1.00
|
10.80
|
88.5
|
Saki
|
Reconnaissance RC
|
2XF-22-RC003
|
39.00
|
52.50
|
13.50
|
0.38
|
11.8
|
Shochu
|
INCL
|
45.00
|
48.00
|
3.00
|
0.78
|
26.8
|
Shochu
1 quoted intervals are core length. Estimated true widths are between 65% and 85% of downhole lengths
The current review of Two Times Fred, including almost 10,000 meters of drilling data indicate that the vein occurrences on the property are located within an area measuring in excess of 3km by 1.5km. Airborne magnetic data show good correlation between interpreted vein structures and drilling intercepts and are expected to assist guiding of subsequent drill testing. KTRI will continue to update on the data review as it prepares plans for the project.
Two Times Fred is the discovery and recognition of an epithermal vein system made over several years. The property was first drilled by Kootenay in 2015 with a small follow up program in 2019. Further drilling conducted by Centerra under earn-in option during 2021-2022 added a total of 28 diamond holes and 6 RC holes for 8,328.5 meters and 965 meters respectively.
Background
Kootenay Resources Inc's stated mission is the discovery a Tier One deposit and as such KTRI focuses on those areas with demonstrated geologic potential for such deposits. The Company is exploring its flagship Moyie Anticline property in southern British Columbia and on its generative program including several promising gold-silver-copper properties in the Nechako plateau of central British Columbia. Kootenay Resources Inc. welcomes partners for exploration projects and currently has one mineral property under option to Centerra Gold (KB) Inc., and three projects under option to fellow junior exploration company Rokmaster Resources Corp.
Qualified Persons
The KTRI technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, V.P. Exploration for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Kootenay Resources Inc.
KTRI is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc. in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of Kootenay Resources.
On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:
James McDonald,
Director
For additional information, please contact:
James McDonald, Director at 403-880-6016
Raj Kang, Director at 604-601-5650
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this news release has been prepared as at April 29, 2025. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by KTRI as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, KTRI expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in KTRI's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
2025 number 04
SOURCE: Kootenay Resources Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire