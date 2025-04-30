KTRI Reports on Drill Results from the Two Times Fred Property

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2025 - Kootenay Resources Inc. (TSXV:KTRI) (the "Company" or "KTRI") reports on drill assays from review of $4.0 million dollars of work conducted on Two Times Fred, Nechako Plateau Region, British Columbia, as disclosed in the news release of March 27, 2025.

Dale Brittliffe P.Geo., VP of Exploration says "This epithermal vein system has excellent prospects for a significant gold discovery. Drilling to date has clearly defined a range of mineralized targets to follow up. The vein system is large, measuring at least 3.5 km x 2km. All veins encountered are anomalous in gold and silver and the prevalence of outcropping sinter rock (hot springs related silica) indicates the mineralized system is almost entirely preserved from erosion. The last hole, 2XF-22-0041, was the best to date with no other holes completed within 300m in either direction on the Saki vein"

The continuing review of exploration conducted on the system reveals:

Click to view images of drill plan with vein traces, drill collar plan with airphoto, and drill plan and aeromagnetics.

35 of 41 diamond drill holes range from anomalous results to highs of 10.8 gpt gold and 122 gpt silver

Last Hole was the best hole. 14.95 meters of 1.28 gpt gold and 14.6 gpt silver from 21.1 meters with 3 meters of 2.66 gpt gold and 31.2 gpt silver and 2.85 meters of 2.3 gpt gold and 21.1 gpt silver. 20.6 meters of 1.32 gpt gold and 17.2 gpt silver from 47.7 meters with 2 meters of 6.93 gpt gold and 58.6 gpt silver and 1 meter of 10.8 gpt gold and 88.5 gpt silver.



The project remains lightly drilled over multiple veins in a large area.

Two primary vein trends with one striking north-northeast and the other northeast. All are steep dipping

The two sets make up a classic structural pattern often seen in vein systems possibly indicative of strike slip movement.

Numerous veins occur with five principal veins trends to date Borrow Pit Saki Hidden Hand Gold Hill Shinju

The Shinju and Gold Hill are northeast trending veins

Saki, Hidden Hand and Borrow Pit are north-northeast trending veins.

Key features of the principal mineralized veins are summarized below, a table of compiled drill highlights follows. All drill assays quoted are core length, drawn from both Kootenay and Centerra datasets. Data from all drilling programs quoted were subject to industry standard QA-QC protocols.

The North-Northeast Trending Veins:

Borrow Pit Vein

Strike length in outcrop up to 650 meters with a further potential strike of 1,300+ meters indicated by magnetic trend and intercept in hole 2XF 21-0021

Only three holes drilled along 1,300 meters

Two are anomalous in gold and one missed the vein.

2XF 21-0021 Northern end of drill test 0.73 meters of 5.07 gpt gold and 6.6 gpt silver from 171.27 meters

2XF 21-0022 Appears to have missed vein.

2XF-21-0023 850 meters south of 2XF-21-0021. 1.18 meters of 0.44 gpt Gold and 18.7 gpt silver. 0.52 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 5.4 gpt silver.



Saki Vein

Strike length in outcrop about 300 meters, in drilling 1,300 meters and as indicated by magnetics 2,000 meters

Wide step outs of 400 and 500 meters

Hole 2XF-21-0026 possibly hit Saki Vein which would extend drilled length to 2,150 meters. More drilling required to confirm correlation.

8 to 10 holes drilled depending on whether hits in 2XF-21-0026 and 21-0030 are Saki vein

All holes anomalous and open along strike and to depth

Details of the 8 holes along 1300 meters of strike from south the north as follows

2XF-19-05

Three veins.

One meter of 0.9 gpt gold and 31.7 gpt silver. 18 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 19 gpt silver with 1 meter of 1.48 gpt gold and 5 gpt silver from 18 meters. 43 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 7 gpt silver with 2 meters of 0.92 gpt gold and 7 gpt silver from 43 meters with 3 meters of 0.71 gpt gold and 6.4 gpt silver and 2 meters of 0.92 gpt gold and 6.9 gpt silver.



Section 2XF-15- 01, 02, 07, 08

200 meters on strike of 2XF 19-05.

2XF-15-01 Two veins. 6.6 meters of 1.66 gpt gold and 30 gpt silver with 0.4 meters of 4.4 gpt gold and 57.8 gpt silver from 8.5 meters and 0.8 meters of 4.19 gpt gold and 59.1 gpt silver. 9 meters of 0.54 gpt gold and 8.9 gpt silver.

2XF-15-02

Two veins. 15.5 meters of 0.83 gpt gold and 14.8 gpt silver with 2 meters of 2.1 gpt gold and 28 gpt silver from 12 meters. 17.5 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 10.7 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.5 gpt gold and 58 gpt silver.



Section 2XF-19-02

2XF-19-02 2 meters of 0.9 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver from 163.5 meters.



Section 2XF-21-0041

2XF-21-0041

Last hole of program.

Drilled in a 775 meter gap 325 meters north of 2XF-19-02.

Best drill result to date.

Best drill result to date. 14.95 meters of 1.28 gpt gold and 14.6 gpt silver from 21.1 meters with 3 meters of 2.66 gpt gold and 31.2 gpt silver and 2.85 meters of 2.3 gpt gold and 21.1 gpt silver. 20.6 meters of 1.32 gpt gold and 17.2 gpt silver from 47.7 meters with 2 meters of 6.93 gpt gold and 58.6 gpt silver and 1 meter of 10.8 gpt gold and 88.5 gpt silver.

Closest holes 325 meters to the south and 450 meters to the north.

Section 2XF-21-0015, 0016, 450 meters north of 2XF-22-0041.

2XF-21-0015 Four veins 15 meters of 0.76 gpt gold and 11.2 gpt silver from 64 meters with 1 meter of 3.13 gpt gold and 27 gpt silver from 64 meters. 15.02 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 7.8 gpt silver with 1.02 meters of 0.7 gpt gold and 23 gpt silver. 10.26 meters of 0.72 gpt gold and 40.4 gpt silver from 139.1 meters with 2.78 meters of 1.18 gpt gold and 40.4 gpt silver. 1.4 meters of 0.3 gpt gold and 25 gpt silver.

2XF 21-0016

Three veins. 23.8 meters of 0.51 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver from 113.6 meters with 14.97. meters of 0.68 gpt gold and 15 gpt silver. And 0. 5 meters of 1.95 gpt gold and 19.7 gpt silver. 4.1 meters of 0.98 gpt gold and 24.9 gpt silver from 130.22 meters 15.15 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 17 gpt silver from 202.9 meters with 5.77 meters of 0.61 gpt gold and 20.9 gpt silver.

400 meters north is possible strike extension in hole 2XF-21-0030

2XF 21-0030 5 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 24 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.54 gpt gold and 73 gpt silver from 147 meters. 0.8 meters of 2.29 gpt gold and 26.4 gpt silver from 161.5 meters.



Hidden Hand Vein(s)

Potential 1,000 meter strike based on outcrop, two possible drill intercepts and magnetic signature.

Possible hits in two drill holes 2XF-21-0017 and 2XF-15-07.

A blind vein uncovered in an access trail.

The Northeast Trending Veins:

Gold Hill Vein

Strike length of outcrop about 250 meters, in drill intercepts up to 800 meters with probable 1,100 meter strike indicated by magnetics

Steep to vertical dip.

Only seven drill holes

Open in all directions

Five of six holes hit gold mineralization over 0.1 gpt gold.

Wide spaced holes over 800 meters length

Two fences 150 meters apart and then single holes 350 meters and 700 meters further northeast respectively.

One hole 2XF-21-0036 intercepted Vein at 300m vertical depth from surface.

Most holes less than 150 to 200 meters vertical depth.

Drill holes 2XF-15-03, 04, 05, 06; 19-01, 04 and 21-0036

Section with 2XF 15-03, 04 and 21-0036

2XF-15-03 Gold Hill is split into two veins 11.06 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 8.3 gpt silver from 2.4 meters. 14.14 meters of 0.40 gpt gold and 8.2 gpt silver from 30.5 meters

2XF-15-04 24.40 meters of 0.29 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 61 meters Down dip 30 meters of 2XF 15-03

2XF-21-0036 Two Veins Shallow 0.51 meters of 0.41 gpt gold and 6.1 gpt silver from 104.25 meters 4.72 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 34.7 gpt silver from 371.28 meters On section with 2XF-15-03, 04 267 meters down dip of 2XF-15-04



Section with 2XF-15-05, 06; 150 meters from Section 2XF 15-03, 04

2XF-15-05 Broad 47.05 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 4 gpt silver from 4.1 meters Includes 0.83 meters of 2.39 gpt gold and 8.2 gpt silver.

2XF-15-06 Did not hit vein On section with 2XF-15-05

2XF-19-01 10 meters of 0.37 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver from 101.4 meters Includes 1 meter of 0.9 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver. About 350 meters on strike of 2XF-15-03, 04.

2XF-19-04 6 meters of 0.45 gpt gold and 2 gpt silver from 197 meters. 325 meters along strike from 2XF-15-05, 06.



Shinju Vein

Probable strike of 1,500 meters

10 holes

Lightly drilled

Only eight holes on two fences that are 900m apart; one single hole in between those fences and another single hole 300m northeast along strike

All holes hit vein with anomalous gold

Veins open in all directions

Deepest intersection to date is 265m from surface (2XF21-0031)

Section 2XF-0021- 0024, 0030

2XF-21-0024 Three veins from 59.31, 137.88 and 211.13 meters respectively. 5.89 meters of 0.43 gpt gold and 15 gpt silver 8.31 meters of 0.31 gpt gold and 10.1 gpt sivler with 0.5 meters of 0.91 gpt gold and 25.5 gpt silver. 7.07 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 62.9 gpt silver with 0.7 meters of 0.99 gpt gold and 4.8 gpt silver.

2XF-21-0030 Two Veins could also correlate with Borrow Pit Vein. 5 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 24 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.54 gpt gold and 73.3 gpt silver from 147 meters. 0.8 meters of 2.29 gpt gold and 26.4 gpt silver from 161.5 meters.



Section 2XF-21-0025, 0028, 0029, 0031 and 0032

450 meters step out from Section 2XF-21-0014, 0030.

2XF-21-0025 Four veins intercepted 8.1 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver 1 meter of 0.51 gpt gold and 2 gpt silver 0.68 meters of 0.51 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver 0.7 meters of 0.27 gpt gold and 13 gpt silver

2XF-210028 Four veins intercepted 0.77 meters of 0. 44 gpt gold and 2.9 gpt silver from 94.13 meters. 50.57 meters of 0.37 gpt gold and 16.2 gpt silver with 1.02 meters of 1.22 gpt gold and 28.4 gpt silver from 130.43 meters. 1 meter of 0.82 gpt gold and 17.4 gpt silver from 185 meters. 4.6 meters of 0.69 gpt gold and 15.1 gpt silver with 1 meter of 1.38 gpt gold and 20.7 gpt silver from 190 meters.

2XF-2100-29 Four veins intercepted 43.45 meters of 0.41 gpt gold and 9.6 gpt silver with 2.5 meters of 1.14 gpt gold and 29.6 gpt silver from 77 meters. 1.03 meters of 1.3 gpt gold and 14.2 gpt silver from 136.12 meters. 0.5 meters of 1.07 gpt gold and 6.8 gpt silver from 178.7 meters 2.17 meters over 1.42 gpt gold and 9.3 gpt silver from 189.5 meters.

2XF-21-0031 Four veins intercepted 2 meters of 0.17 gpt gold and 16.8 gpt silver 0.4 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 8 gpt silver 0.9 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 6.1 gpt silver 5 meters of 0.65 gpt gold and 13.1 gpt silver with 0.6 meters of 2.14 gpt gold and 29.8 gpt silver.

2XF-21-0032 73.5 meters of 0.32 gpt gold and 11.2 gpt silver from 126.5 meters includes 2.9 meters of 0.79 gpt gold and 55.9 gpt silver.



Section 2XF-21-0033

400 meters along strike of Section 2xF 21-28, 29, 31, 32. Five veins intercepted 4.31 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 2.5 gpt silver from 110.60 meters. 0.51 meters of 0.6 gpt gold and 3.8 gpt silver from 120.71 meters. 0.86 meters of 1.13 gpt gold and 2.7 gpt silver from 126.88 meters 1.07 meters of 0.77 gpt gold and 5.1 gpt silver from 146.06 meters 3.29 meters of 0.23 gpt gold and 23.4 gpt silver from 321.77 meters deepest on property.



Section 2XF-21-0018, 0019, 0020

500 meters along strike of Section 2XF 21-0033

Good grades to over 2 gpt gold - important because outcrops of scinter demonstrate this is the very top of the vein system where values are often negligible thus gold here is an indication of grade potential at depth.

2XF-21-0018 Two veins. 0.56 meters of 1.01 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 50.15 meters 4.36 meters of 0.38 gpt gold and 4.9 gpt silver from 109.95 meters

2XF-21-0019 Three veins. 1 meter of 2.02 gpt gold and 15.3 gpt silver from 37 meters 0.94 meters of 0.6 gpt gold and 8.1 gpt silver from 60.17 meters 4.45 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 5.5 gpt silver from 83.2 meters

2XF-21-0020 Two veins. 0.66. meters of 2.13gpt gold and 19.7 gpt silver from 49.39. meters 5 meters of 0.4 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 72 meters with 0.87 meters of 0.87 gpt gold and 11.6 gpt silver.



Other veins or vein trends include "Shochu" vein intercepted in the northernmost reconnaissance hole on the property to date, RC drill hole 2XF-22-RC003. Additional targets or trends are indicated by mineralized rock chip outcrops to the west and 800 meters east of Gold Hill Vein. It is probable further exploration work will reveal more veins.

A tabulation of drilling results from three drilling campaigns since 2015 is shown below. Drill holes 2XF-15-01 to 08 and 2XF-19-01 to 05 represent early tests of surface anomalies conducted by Kootenay Resources in 2015 and 2019. Subsequent drilling, 2XF-21-0014 to 0041 were compiled from database received from Centerra. Exploration work completed by that company is well documented in publicly available BC Assessment report #41144. Data were collected to industry standard QA-QC protocols and are considered representative of the tenor of the veins tested by this work.

HOLEID FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL1 Au_gpt Ag_gpt Target Area 2XF-15-01 8.50 15.10 6.60 1.66 30.1 Saki INCL 10.30 11.20 0.50 4.44 51.8 Saki AND 13.70 14.50 0.80 4.19 59.1 Saki AND 27.10 36.10 9.00 0.54 8.9 Saki 2XF-15-02 12.00 27.50 15.50 0.83 14.8 Saki INCL 24.50 26.50 2.00 2.10 28.8 Saki AND 45.00 62.50 17.50 0.46 10.7 Saki INCL 47.00 48.00 1.00 2.52 58.4 Saki 2XF-15-03 2.44 13.50 11.06 0.39 8.3 Gold Hill AND 30.50 44.64 14.14 0.40 8.2 Gold Hill 2XF-15-04 36.60 61.00 24.40 0.29 7.7 Gold Hill 2XF-15-05 4.10 51.15 47.05 0.28 4.0 Gold Hill INCL 7.10 7.93 0.83 2.39 8.2 Gold Hill 2XF-15-06 no significant intercept Gold Hill 2XF-15-07 33.70 35.40 1.70 0.43 19.9 Saki 2XF-15-08 22.45 84.70 62.25 0.15 7.8 Saki OR 56.25 80.20 23.95 0.21 16.4 Saki INCL 68.10 74.00 5.90 0.32 35.0 Saki INCL 69.50 70.60 1.10 0.63 67.9 Saki 2XF-19-01 101.40 111.40 10.00 0.37 5.7 Gold Hill INCL 109.40 110.40 1.00 0.90 11.5 Gold Hill 2XF-19-02 163.50 165.50 2.00 0.90 11.5 Saki 2XF-19-03 178.50 187.50 9.00 0.21 3.2 Gold Hill 2XF-19-04 197.00 203.00 6.00 0.45 2.0 Gold Hill 2XF-19-05 9.00 10.00 1.00 0.90 31.7 Gold Hill AND 18.00 36.00 18.00 0.50 19.3 Gold Hill INCL 34.00 35.00 1.00 1.48 5.4 Gold Hill AND 43.00 86.00 43.00 0.39 6.6 Gold Hill INCL 48.00 51.00 3.00 0.71 6.4 Gold Hill AND 67.00 69.00 2.00 0.92 6.9 Gold Hill 2XF-21-0014 158.13 158.50 0.37 0.24 8.4 Exploration 2XF-21-0015 64.00 79.00 15.00 0.76 11.2 Saki INCL 75.00 76.00 1.00 3.13 27.0 Saki AND 122.50 137.52 15.02 0.39 7.8 Saki INCL 131.98 133.00 1.02 0.70 23.0 Saki AND 139.10 149.36 10.26 0.72 18.7 Saki INCL 142.66 145.44 2.78 1.18 40.4 Saki AND 163.80 165.20 1.40 0.30 25.0 Saki 2XF-21-0016 113.60 137.45 23.85 0.51 11.1 Saki INCL 119.35 134.32 14.97 0.68 15.0 Saki INCL 124.00 124.50 0.50 1.95 19.7 Saki AND 130.22 134.32 4.10 0.98 24.9 Saki AND 202.90 218.05 15.15 0.39 17.7 Saki INCL 212.28 218.05 5.77 0.61 20.9 Saki 2XF-21-0017 47.50 48.00 0.50 0.20 8.4 Hidden 2XF-21-0018 59.15 59.71 0.56 1.01 7.7 Shinju 2XF-21-0018 109.95 114.31 4.36 0.38 4.9 Shinju 2XF-21-0019 37.00 38.00 1.00 2.02 15.3 Shinju AND 60.17 61.11 0.94 0.60 8.1 Shinju AND 83.20 87.65 4.45 0.46 5.5 Shinju 2XF-21-0020 49.39 50.05 0.66 2.13 19.7 Shinju AND 72.00 77.00 5.00 0.40 7.7 Shinju INCL 72.00 72.87 0.87 0.87 11.6 Shinju 2XF-21-0021 171.27 172.00 0.73 5.07 6.6 Borrow Pit 2XF-21-0022 no significant intercept Exploration 2XF-21-0023 258.07 259.25 1.18 0.44 18.7 Borrow Pit AND 261.48 262.00 0.52 0.75 5.4 Borrow Pit 2XF-21-0024 59.31 65.20 5.89 0.43 15.0 Saki AND 137.88 146.19 8.31 0.32 10.1 Saki INCL 138.50 139.00 0.50 0.91 25.5 Saki AND 211.13 218.20 7.07 0.28 62.9 Saki INCL 212.30 213.00 0.70 0.99 4.8 Saki AND 213.69 218.20 4.51 0.14 95.1 Saki 2XF-21-0024 216.50 218.20 1.70 0.17 122.0 Saki 2XF-21-0025 141.00 149.10 8.10 0.28 6.0 Shinju area AND 177.00 178.00 1.00 0.50 2.0 Shinju area AND 198.00 198.68 0.68 0.51 6.3 Shinju area AND 227.30 228.00 0.70 0.27 12.7 Shinju area 2XF-21-0026 102.00 103.23 1.23 0.43 17.7 Saki Extension 2XF-21-0026 273.50 280.00 6.50 0.35 16.9 Saki Extension INCL 277.00 278.09 1.09 1.25 42.9 Saki Extension 2XF-21-0027 167.92 168.66 0.74 0.36 6.9 Exploration 2XF-21-0028 94.13 94.90 0.77 0.44 2.9 Shinju AND 130.43 181.00 50.57 0.37 16.2 Shinju INCL 136.48 137.50 1.02 1.22 28.4 Shinju AND 146.00 151.00 5.00 0.64 58.4 Shinju 2XF-21-0028 185.00 186.00 1.00 0.82 17.4 Shinju 2XF-21-0028 190.00 194.60 4.60 0.69 15.1 Shinju INCL 193.60 194.60 1.00 1.38 20.7 Shinju 2XF-21-0029 77.00 120.45 43.45 0.41 9.6 Shinju INCL 90.50 93.00 2.50 1.14 29.6 Shinju AND 136.12 137.15 1.03 1.30 14.2 Shinju 2XF-21-0029 178.70 179.20 0.50 1.07 6.8 Shinju 2XF-21-0029 189.50 191.67 2.17 1.42 9.3 Shinju 2XF-21-0030 147.00 152.00 5.00 0.75 24.0 Shinju INCL 148.60 149.60 1.00 2.54 73.3 Shinju AND 161.50 162.30 0.80 2.29 26.4 Shinju 2XF-21-0031 55.00 57.00 2.00 0.17 16.8 Shinju AND 77.50 77.90 0.40 0.50 8.0 Shinju AND 156.00 156.90 0.90 0.46 6.1 Shinju AND 186.00 191.00 5.00 0.65 13.1 Shinju INCL 189.00 189.60 0.60 2.14 29.8 Shinju AND 271.00 282.00 11.00 0.06 19.3 Shinju 2XF-21-0032 126.50 200.00 73.50 0.32 11.2 Shinju INCL 189.00 191.91 2.91 0.79 55.9 Shinju 2XF-21-0033 110.69 115.00 4.31 0.50 2.5 Shinju AND 120.71 121.22 0.51 0.60 3.8 Shinju AND 126.68 127.54 0.86 1.13 2.7 Shinju AND 146.06 147.13 1.07 0.77 5.1 Shinju AND 321.77 325.06 3.29 0.23 23.4 Shinju 2XF-21-0034 56.00 58.00 2.00 1.54 15.4 Exploration 2XF-21-0034 134.20 138.51 4.31 0.26 10.4 Exploration 2XF-21-0035 41.20 41.73 0.53 0.68 9.4 Exploration 2XF-21-0036 104.25 104.76 0.51 0.41 6.1 Gold Hill AND 371.28 376.00 4.72 0.28 34.7 Gold Hill 2XF-22-0037 no significant intercept Exploration 2XF-22-0038 no significant intercept Exploration 2XF-22-0039 no significant intercept Exploration 2XF-22-0040 no significant intercept Exploration 2XF-22-0041 21.10 36.05 14.95 1.28 14.6 Saki INCL 21.00 24.00 3.00 2.66 31.2 Saki AND 32.15 35.00 2.85 2.30 21.1 Saki 2XF-22-0041 47.40 68.00 20.60 1.32 17.2 Saki INCL 58.00 60.00 2.00 6.93 58.6 Saki INCL 59.00 60.00 1.00 10.80 88.5 1 quoted intervals are core length. Estimated true widths are between 65% and 85% of downhole lengths

The current review of Two Times Fred, including almost 10,000 meters of drilling data indicate that the vein occurrences on the property are located within an area measuring in excess of 3km by 1.5km. Airborne magnetic data show good correlation between interpreted vein structures and drilling intercepts and are expected to assist guiding of subsequent drill testing. KTRI will continue to update on the data review as it prepares plans for the project.

Two Times Fred is the discovery and recognition of an epithermal vein system made over several years. The property was first drilled by Kootenay in 2015 with a small follow up program in 2019. Further drilling conducted by Centerra under earn-in option during 2021-2022 added a total of 28 diamond holes and 6 RC holes for 8,328.5 meters and 965 meters respectively.

Background

Kootenay Resources Inc's stated mission is the discovery a Tier One deposit and as such KTRI focuses on those areas with demonstrated geologic potential for such deposits. The Company is exploring its flagship Moyie Anticline property in southern British Columbia and on its generative program including several promising gold-silver-copper properties in the Nechako plateau of central British Columbia. Kootenay Resources Inc. welcomes partners for exploration projects and currently has one mineral property under option to Centerra Gold (KB) Inc., and three projects under option to fellow junior exploration company Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Qualified Persons

The KTRI technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, V.P. Exploration for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

KTRI is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc. in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of Kootenay Resources.

