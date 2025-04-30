Universal Digital Inc. (Formerly Minas Metals Ltd.) Announces Completion of Change of Business, Including Name Change, Ticker Symbol LFG, Strategic Acquisitions, and Divestment of Non-Core Assets

Vancouver, April 30, 2025 - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") (formerly Minas Metals Ltd.) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated January 27, 2025, it has received final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for its change of business application and will resume trading on the CSE under the name "Universal Digital Inc." with the new ticker symbol "LFG" effective April 30, 2025.

The Company's transition reflects its new focus as an investment company that will invest in digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies.

As part of the Change of Business, the Company has prepared a comprehensive Form 2A Listing Statement, which outlines key details regarding its investment strategy, initial portfolio composition, target sectors, use of funds, and investment policy. The final version of the Listing Statement is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Key Updates Include:

Change of Business and Rebrand:

Effective immediately, the Company has transitioned from a mineral exploration issuer to an investment issuer under the name Universal Digital Inc. This change reflects the Company's renewed focus on digital innovation and value creation in emerging technology markets.

New Trading Symbol:

The Company's common shares will resume trading under the symbol "LFG" on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective April 30, 2025.

Acquisition of Digital Assets:

Universal Digital has completed the acquisition of 5,277.60 Solana tokens (SOL), 335,568.10 Cardano tokens (ADA), and 339,248.61 ai16z tokens in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 13,500,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the previously announced acquisition agreements with two arm's length vendors. These cryptocurrency assets form part of the Company's treasury and strategic long-term holdings.

Strategic Investment in Geometric Galaxy Ltd. (BullWave):

In connection with the change of business, the Company has acquired a 19% equity interest in Geometric Galaxy Ltd. ("GGL"), a British Virgin Islands company that owns and operates BullWave, a SaaS crypto analytics platform. BullWave is designed to support crypto traders with real-time market insights, performance tracking tools, and intelligent portfolio analytics. The platform does not custody or facilitate the trading of crypto assets. As part of the investment, Universal Digital has the right to appoint one board member to GGL. The investment was completed through a share exchange, whereby the Company issued an aggregate of 7,953,489 common shares to two arm's length vendors to acquire its 19% equity interest in GGL.

Divestment of Legacy Mineral Assets:

As part of the strategic shift, on March 28, 2025 the Company divested its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elkhorn Gold Exploration LLC, and terminated and was released from its option over the Cracker Creek Project in Oregon, USA. These divestments align with the Company's exit from the natural resources sector and enable full focus on its digital investment mandate.

Leadership and Outlook:

As previously announced in a news release dated March 13, 2025, the Company's new leadership team includes Timothy Chan (CEO), Peter Rhodes (CFO), and an experienced board with a focus on governance and innovation. Universal Digital is now positioned to actively pursue value-generating investments across its target sectors.

"We're excited to bring this next chapter to life," said Timothy Chan, CEO of Universal Digital. "We are positioning ourselves at the intersection of innovation and opportunity by combining strategic digital asset holdings with cutting-edge technologies like BullWave. Our goal is to build a platform that drives long-term value for shareholders while exploring emerging opportunities across the digital economy."

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focussed on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

