Century Lithium Provides Update On Angel Island

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2025 - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned lithium project, Angel Island ("Angel Island") near Silver Peak, Nevada.

Strategic Policy Developments

Century Lithium welcomes recent Executive Orders from the White House under President Donald J. Trump, which prioritize domestic mining and processing of critical minerals. These directives emphasize the need for a secure US-based supply chain for lithium, which is an essential mineral for use in battery production for energy storage, EVs, and defense. The Company believes it is uniquely positioned to support this national initiative with Angel Island, a feasibility-level lithium project, and a single-source miner and producer of lithium carbonate.

"Century Lithium is uniquely prepared to contribute to a domestic solution for lithium products at Angel Island," said Bill Willoughby, Century Lithium President and CEO. "Our demonstration plant and advanced technology position us to contribute to the efforts of the US mining industry in building secure and sustainable domestic critical minerals supply chains."

Permitting Update

The Company recently met with the Nevada State Office of the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") to discuss the implications of recent White House Executive Orders and progress on environmental studies and permitting for Angel Island. On the Federal level, the remaining steps include completion and approval of final baseline studies, and completion and submittal of the Mine Plan of Operations ("PoO") for BLM approval. Following approval of the PoO, the BLM will determine the appropriate level of National Environmental Policy Act analysis that will be required, either an environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement. Throughout this process to date, the BLM has provided helpful and timely assistance as we work through the permitting process. Century Lithium looks forward to a continued positive working relationship with the BLM moving forward.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

