Kingfisher Announces Addition of Ashwath Mehra to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2025 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashwath Mehra as Chairman of the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Mehra is a senior executive and entrepreneur who has founded and managed numerous companies. He has close to 40 years of experience in mining and metals, including significant experience in debt and equity capital markets and, while maintaining a focus on mining, is a large investor in a spectrum of businesses spanning real estate to technology. Mr. Mehra commenced his career trading commodities with Philipp Brothers in London, England. From 1990 to 2000, he served as a Senior Partner at Glencore International AG (and its predecessor) where he ran the nickel and cobalt businesses and was responsible for establishing Glencore's operations in India.

He also served as Chief Executive Officer of MRI Trading AG (formerly Marc Rich + Co Investment AG) from 2001 to 2011 and was its Co-Owner and successfully sold the firm in 2011. Recently, Mr. Mehra was Executive Chairman of GT Gold, a company he founded and sold to Newmont Corp. generating a significant return to GT Gold shareholders. He is currently lead-director of Collective Mining and CEO of the ASTOR Group, a private investment and advisory business.

Mr. Mehra holds a BSc Philosophy and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Dustin Perry, CEO, stated, "As we embark on an exciting year of discovery-focused mineral exploration, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Mehra to our Advisory Board. Ashwath brings a wealth of knowledge in mining and finance, with recent Golden Triangle success culminating in the sale of GT Gold to Newmont in 2021. Ashwath is an existing shareholder, and we look forward his guidance and support as we strive to become the preeminent copper-gold exploration company in British Columbia."

Ashwath Mehra, stated "I am very excited to support Kingfisher in their growth phase. The team has done an outstanding job in consolidating a large, highly prospective land package in the Golden Triangle. Since the sale of GT Gold, we have been looking at opportunities in BC, and we feel Kingfisher has the potential to deliver another outstanding exploration success in the Golden Triangle."

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 849 km2 HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 59,121,811 shares outstanding.

