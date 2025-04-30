Golden Rapture Mining 2025 Exploration Update

Edmonton, April 30, 2025 - Golden Rapture Mining Corp. (CSE-GLDR) is pleased to announce that a high-resolution UAV airborne magnetics survey has been completed at its high-grade gold Phillips Township property in Ontario.

The (UAV) airborne magnetics survey was conducted by Rosor Exploration of Burlington, Ontario. The survey was flown at a height of 50 meters with a MagArrow magnetometer by Geometrics suspended from a Matrice 300 RTK drone along 50-meter spaced lines with a total of 313 line-kilometers covering an area of approximately 16.7 km2 in size.

The survey results are expected to be received in approximately two weeks, depending on the time it takes for the geophysicist to process and image the survey data and provide us with a report. We are eager to review the survey results and explore the targets it identifies for further evaluation and follow-up.



Golden Rapture's Phillips Township Property is located in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. It is comprised of 225 contiguous claim cells totaling over 10,000 acres with high-grade gold, phenomenal infrastructure, easy access, and low cost of exploration with the company having access to its own in-house portable diamond drill.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed, well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential assets. The company's Phillips Township Property is located in the Rainy River District of NW Ontario and is comprised of 10,000-acres of highly prospective past-producing high-grade gold systems.

Golden Rapture has now been listed for 1 year with 37,469,390 shares issued.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

