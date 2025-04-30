Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Piedmont Lithium to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

30.04.2025  |  Business Wire

Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont," the "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results after the Nasdaq close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada). Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast and direct dial numbers are provided below.

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

Participant URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/876851290
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 9176321

WEBCAST DETAILS:

Event Title: Q1 2025 Piedmont Lithium Earnings Call
Event Date: May 7, 2025
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

About Piedmont

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium project in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). We believe these geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage.



Contact

For further information, contact:

Michael White
Chief Financial Officer
T: +1 713 878 9049
E: mwhite@piedmontlithium.com

John Koslow
Investor Relations
T: +1 980 701 9928
E: jkoslow@piedmontlithium.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ADR)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ADR)
Bergbau
Australien
A3CPH1
US72016P1057
www.piedmontlithium.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap