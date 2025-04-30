First Phosphate Files Form 15F to Voluntarily Terminate SEC Reporting Obligations

Saguenay, April 30, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") announces that it has voluntarily filed a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today for the purpose of terminating the registration of its common shares and its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Trading of the Company common shares will be uninterrupted by the deregistration, including as they are currently traded in the United States, with the Company's common shares continuing to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQB and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Company will continue to comply with its Canadian continuous disclosure obligations by continuing to make filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Such filings will continue to be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. As a result of filing the Form 15F, the Company's obligations to file reports under the Exchange Act have been immediately suspended and are expected to terminate 90 days after today.

The Company registered with the SEC in April 2024 to address a legacy SEC reporting situation originating prior to the appointment of the Company's current management and the commencement of its current operations. Having successfully resolved the legacy matter to the satisfaction of the SEC, Company management have determined that the SEC registration is no longer required for its near-term operations, and that deregistration is desirable to reduce financial reporting complexity and administrative costs.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in a responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate is owner and developer of the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada that consists of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of harmful concentrations of deleterious elements.

