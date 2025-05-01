Cascade Copper Amends Option Agreements and Will Issue Shares and Warrants For Its Bendor and Fire Mountain Properties

Vancouver - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's board of directors has approved the amendment of the Option Agreement to acquire Bendor Property, totaling 3,063 hectares, located in the Lillooet Mining District of southwest British Columbia, and the Option Agreement to acquire Fire Mountain Property, totaling 3,770 hectares, located in the New Westminster Mining District of southwest British Columbia.

The Company agreed to amend the Bendor Property Option Agreement by replacing the $10,000 cash payable within 24 months of the completion of the listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), which became effective on April 23, 2023 (the "Listing"), with an issuance of the remaining $10,000 in units of the Company's common shares (where a unit would be valued at $0.035 comprising of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for 24 months).

In addition, the Company agreed to amend the Fire Mountain Option Agreement replacing the $25,000 cash payable within 24 months of the completion of the Listing with an issuance of the $25,000 in units of the Company's common shares (where a unit would be valued at $0.035 comprising of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for 24 months).

On exchange approval, the Company will issue 200,000 common shares which are issuable to the Bendor and Fire Mountain optionor pursuant to the initial Option Agreements, and will issue 1,000,000 units pursuant to the amended Option Agreements. The shares and units issued include a customary sale restriction which expires four months and a day after issuance.

About Cascade Copper

Cascade Copper is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper and gold, porphyry and epithermal deposits in British Columbia and VMS style deposits in Ontario. Cascade's priority is to conduct exploration using modern technology that includes 3D inversion modelling of geophysics, LiDAR derived elevation models and AI enhanced predictive modelling from all historic and modern data inputs. Drilling is planned on several of its copper projects this year. Cascade has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CASCADE COPPER CORP.

Jeffrey S. Ackert, President and CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

Telephone: 1 613 851 7699

E-Mail: info@cascadecopper.com

Web: www.cascadecopper.com

