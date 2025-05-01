Horizon Minerals Limited: Experienced Mining Executive Joins Board

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise that Mr Rob (Robert) Waugh, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 May 2025.Rob has more than 35 years' experience in the resources sector with the majority in gold and base metals. Rob has held senior exploration management roles at WMC Resources Limited (WMC) and BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), prior to his role as Managing Director of Musgrave Minerals Ltd. which culminated in the $200M acquisition by Ramelius Resources Ltd. in late 2023.Rob has had significant exploration success over his career, including being part of the team that discovered the Break of Day, White Heat and Big Sky gold deposits at Cue Western Australia, the Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu deposit in the West Musgrave region of WA, the Cobbler gold deposit at Norseman WA and the Duke Batman and Honeypot uranium deposits in Queensland.Rob holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Science (Mineral Economics) from the Western Australian School of Mines. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is currently Non-Executive Chair of Caprice Resources Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Future Battery Minerals Ltd. Commenting on the Board appointment, Horizon Non-Executive Chair Mr Ashok Parekh said:"We are delighted to welcome a leader of Rob's standing to the Horizon Board as we embark on significant drilling programs to grow our 1.8Moz resource base and look for new discoveries within our extensive land holding in the WA Goldfields. We are confident Rob will bring experience, wisdom and valuable insights to this exciting growth phase for the Company."





