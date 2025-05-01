Bathurst Metals Late Fall Soil Sampling Program Defines Highly Anomalous Multi-Element Plus Gold Soil Geochemistry Trends At The Peerless Gold Project, Bralone Mining Camp Area, B.C.
KEY POINTS - Peerless Project
Similar lithological and structural setting to the Bralorne Mining Camp.
Anomalous soil geochemistry close to listwanite-altered ultramafics.
Higher and more extensive gold in soil values where brittle-ductile structures cross-cut earlier brittle thrust faults.
Significant gold mineralization occurs within ultramafics, away from a cross-cutting thrust fault. Ultramafics are typically a poor host for gold deposits; however, the company encountered potential economic gold grades in February 2024 from diamond drill hole PR24-004, which returned 6.3 grams/tonne of gold over 5.1 metres.
The drilling permit must be expanded to cover these newly defined areas for drill testing.
Lorne Warner P.Geo, President of Bathurst Metals Corp., states, "Based on our successful drilling program in February 2024, coupled with the detailed fall 2024 infill soil sampling program, the company continues to better understand and define the controls to high-grade gold mineralization and has increased significantly the areas requiring drill testing for the first time."
The Peerless Property is situated in the historic Bralorne-Gold Bridge Mining Camp area in southwest British Columbia (Figure # 1). It has excellent all-season access to its center. Access can be had by following Highway 40 east from the hamlet of Gold Bridge 10.5 km to the Tyaughton Lake turn-off and following the Tyaughton Lake access road within 200m of the Peerless showings at the center of the property.
As indicated in Figure # 2, the Peerless Claims are near known mining occurrences and new discoveries found in the same lithological and structural geological settings. Anomalous gold in soil geochemistry, as displayed in Figure # 2, infers a strong special relationship to the thrusts related to the ultramafics with a northeast trend.
Figure # 3 is a compilation map presenting the excellent road access, known gold occurrences as well as the results of a detailed soil sampling program. The gold-in soil geochemical anomalies are extending over 2 kilometres in length and indicate two trends related to potential structural controls to gold mineralization. The dominate trend to the anomalous gold-in soil geochemistry is north-east, reflecting the trend of the inferred thrusts faults bounding ultramafics. Second feature appears to be crosscutting, gold in soil anomalies.
These new soil results have provided clear evidence of several gold bearing, crosscutting structures. The 2024 diamond drilling program tested one of these structural intersections in Diamond Drill hole PR24-004, which returned 6.3 grams/tonne of gold over 5.1 metres.
Figure #1- Regional Location Map
Figure # 2 - Goldbridge Area Compilation Map
Figure # 3 - Compilation Map of Road/trails, Know Gold Occurrences and the New Detailed Gold in Soil Anomalies.
Qualified Person
Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo., President and Director of Bathurst Metals is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical information included in this news release for dissemination.
About Bathurst Metals Corp.
Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED, McGregor Lake, Speers Lake, Gela Lake and McAvoy Lake Projects in Nunavut and the Peerless Property a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.
