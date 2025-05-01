STLLR Continues to Intersect Consistent Grades at the Hollinger Tailings Project
Toronto, May 1, 2025 - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional encouraging results from its characterization program at the Hollinger Tailings Project ("Hollinger") located in the Timmins Mining Camp, Ontario, Canada.
Key takeaways from additional results at the Hollinger characterization program:
Consistent grade profiles: Results from the latest batch continue to demonstrate uniform grade distribution across drilled intervals, with most holes returning mineralized values throughout their full length.
Gold grades warrant further studies: Most holes returned grades that justify advancing toward a potential mineral resource estimate and further economic evaluation.
Drilling complete; 20% of holes reported: With this latest release, results have now been published for 81 of the 423 completed sonic drill holes. The holes reported to date are primarily located in the north-central portion of Hollinger. The characterization program is now complete and assay results for the remaining holes are pending.
Table 1: Hollinger Characterization Program Assay Highlights (For more information see Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 1 to 4):
|Zone
|Hole ID
|Assay Result
|Hollinger
|HTF25-061
|0.50 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 24.40 metres ("m") (including 0.53 g/t Au over 2.15 m & 0.60 g/t Au over 13.00 m)
|Hollinger
|HTF25-063
|0.50 g/t Au over 21.35 m (including 0.55 g/t Au over 11.25 m)
|Hollinger
|HTF25-065
|0.50 g/t Au over 19.80 m (including 0.51 over 3.50 m & 0.54 m 10.05 m)
|Hollinger
|HTF25-083
|0.51 g/t Au over 19.80 m (including 0.53 g/t Au over 15.25 m)
Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "We continue to see consistent gold grades throughout the full length of most holes at Hollinger, supporting the potential for mining and milling, subject to further technical evaluation. This latest batch builds on earlier results, extending the zone of mineralized continuity to approximately 500 metres."
"We've released 81 of the 423 holes at Hollinger. The characterization program is now complete, and we will provide further updates as we receive the remaining assay results in the coming weeks."
Hollinger Characterization Program
Located in southeast Timmins, Ontario, the Hollinger Tailings Project holds tailings from the historic Hollinger Mine, once the world's largest gold mine. Operating from 1910 to 1968, it produced 19 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.9 grams per tonne.1 The site contains an estimated 50-60 million tonnes of tailings. Recent amendments to Ontario's Mining Act2 streamline permitting, enabling reprocessing of legacy tailings while promoting environmental remediation. With low capital requirements and favorable gold prices, the Company believes that Hollinger offers significant upside potential.
In February 2025, STLLR launched a characterization program to assess the project's value, establish a path towards a mineral resource estimate, and gather information for a recovery and remediation plan. The Company has completed 11,223 m from 423 holes using sonic drills, with the holes spaced by 50 m in a grid pattern. The results continue to demonstrate consistent gold grades across multiple holes, reinforcing the case for advancing toward a mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic analysis at today's strong gold prices. Please review Figures 1 to 4 and Tables 1 to 3 for further context.
Figure 1: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/250351_da32cd1b745d4a21_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map Zoomed In
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/250351_da32cd1b745d4a21_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "N-S"
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/250351_da32cd1b745d4a21_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "E-W"
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/250351_da32cd1b745d4a21_004full.jpg
Table 2: Hollinger Characterization Intercepts*
|Target
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Grade
(g/t Au)
|Metal Factor
(g/t Au x m)
|Hollinger
|HTF25-061
|0.00
|24.40
|24.40
|0.50
|12.25
|Hollinger
|including
|0.00
|2.15
|2.15
|0.53
|1.15
|Hollinger
|including
|9.15
|22.15
|13.00
|0.60
|7.77
|Hollinger
|HTF25-063
|0.00
|21.35
|21.35
|0.50
|10.74
|Hollinger
|including
|9.15
|20.40
|11.25
|0.55
|6.17
|Hollinger
|HTF25-065
|0.00
|19.80
|19.80
|0.50
|9.92
|Hollinger
|including
|0.00
|3.50
|3.50
|0.51
|1.80
|Hollinger
|including
|9.75
|19.80
|10.05
|0.54
|5.47
|Hollinger
|HTF25-067
|0.00
|23.40
|23.40
|0.44
|10.39
|Hollinger
|including
|16.75
|23.40
|6.65
|0.57
|3.77
|Hollinger
|HTF25-069
|0.00
|24.21
|24.21
|0.45
|11.00
|Hollinger
|including
|0.00
|1.80
|1.80
|0.64
|1.14
|Hollinger
|HTF25-071
|2.40
|26.70
|24.30
|0.43
|10.55
|Hollinger
|including
|21.35
|25.90
|4.55
|0.58
|2.63
|Hollinger
|HTF25-073
|0.00
|26.70
|26.70
|0.35
|9.23
|Hollinger
|HTF25-082
|8.60
|23.65
|15.05
|0.45
|6.70
|Hollinger
|HTF25-083
|0.00
|19.80
|19.80
|0.51
|10.15
|Hollinger
|including
|3.05
|18.30
|15.25
|0.53
|8.15
|Hollinger
|HTF25-084
|8.35
|24.40
|16.05
|0.40
|6.43
|Hollinger
|including
|19.00
|21.35
|2.35
|0.71
|1.66
|Hollinger
|HTF25-085
|0.00
|15.25
|15.25
|0.48
|7.37
|Hollinger
|including
|0.00
|3.05
|3.05
|0.56
|1.70
|Hollinger
|including
|5.20
|15.25
|10.05
|0.51
|5.08
|Hollinger
|HTF25-086
|8.55
|25.90
|17.35
|0.34
|5.94
|Hollinger
|including
|16.00
|18.30
|2.30
|0.50
|1.15
|Hollinger
|HTF25-087
|3.70
|25.90
|22.20
|0.46
|10.26
|Hollinger
|including
|13.00
|25.90
|12.90
|0.55
|7.05
|Hollinger
|HTF25-088
|9.61
|28.70
|19.09
|0.30
|5.69
|Hollinger
|HTF25-089
|7.30
|29.70
|22.40
|0.42
|9.50
|Hollinger
|including
|18.30
|24.40
|6.10
|0.54
|3.28
|Hollinger
|HTF25-090
|7.05
|23.00
|15.95
|0.45
|7.19
|Hollinger
|including
|17.50
|22.30
|4.80
|0.57
|2.73
|Hollinger
|HTF25-091
|7.15
|25.90
|18.75
|0.40
|7.59
|Hollinger
|including
|17.55
|23.60
|6.05
|0.50
|3.03
|Hollinger
|HTF25-093
|6.10
|22.85
|16.75
|0.38
|6.35
|Hollinger
|including
|18.30
|19.80
|1.50
|0.54
|0.82
|Hollinger
|HTF25-094
|9.75
|23.95
|14.20
|0.36
|5.09
|Hollinger
|HTF25-095
|7.20
|25.10
|17.90
|0.43
|7.75
|Hollinger
|including
|18.30
|24.40
|6.10
|0.52
|3.15
|Hollinger
|HTF25-096
|9.00
|26.40
|17.40
|0.34
|5.87
|Hollinger
|HTF25-097
|8.05
|25.90
|17.85
|0.40
|7.22
|Hollinger
|including
|18.30
|21.35
|3.05
|0.68
|2.07
|Hollinger
|HTF25-098
|2.70
|22.00
|19.30
|0.27
|5.12
|Hollinger
|HTF25-101
|8.70
|24.40
|15.70
|0.39
|6.06
|Hollinger
|HTF25-102
|7.10
|25.70
|18.60
|0.31
|5.76
|Hollinger
|HTF25-103
|7.20
|10.65
|3.45
|0.43
|1.49
|Hollinger
|and
|13.70
|24.40
|10.70
|0.34
|3.67
|Hollinger
|HTF25-106
|0.60
|18.30
|17.70
|0.26
|4.62
|Hollinger
|HTF25-107
|8.75
|26.50
|17.75
|0.35
|6.28
|Hollinger
|including
|19.80
|21.35
|1.55
|0.77
|1.19
|Hollinger
|HTF25-110
|0.75
|18.65
|17.90
|0.26
|4.57
|Hollinger
|HTF25-114
|6.85
|25.90
|19.05
|0.27
|5.17
|Hollinger
|HTF25-116
|5.40
|20.10
|14.70
|0.30
|4.38
|Hollinger
|HTF25-118
|5.55
|16.00
|10.45
|0.43
|4.45
*Note: Included intercepts are calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 2 m internal dilutions
Table 3: Hollinger Characterization Hole Details
|Zone
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Az
|Inclination
|End of Hole Depth (m)
|Hollinger
|HTF25-061
|476504.767
|5367017.903
|318.54
|0
|-90
|27.45
|Hollinger
|HTF25-063
|476558.253
|5367018.055
|318.98
|0
|-90
|24.40
|Hollinger
|HTF25-065
|476607.301
|5367018.648
|319.36
|0
|-90
|19.80
|Hollinger
|HTF25-067
|476664.322
|5367023.796
|321.45
|0
|-90
|25.90
|Hollinger
|HTF25-069
|476661.807
|5366966.128
|321.30
|0
|-90
|27.20
|Hollinger
|HTF25-071
|476654.837
|5366917.188
|321.61
|0
|-90
|27.45
|Hollinger
|HTF25-073
|476656.226
|5366872.755
|320.52
|0
|-90
|30.50
|Hollinger
|HTF25-082
|476856.637
|5367017.421
|327.00
|0
|-90
|25.90
|Hollinger
|HTF25-083
|476710.192
|5367023.616
|321.62
|0
|-90
|19.80
|Hollinger
|HTF25-084
|476857.912
|5366967.903
|327.33
|0
|-90
|30.50
|Hollinger
|HTF25-085
|476756.950
|5367016.466
|321.39
|0
|-90
|15.25
|Hollinger
|HTF25-086
|476860.063
|5366920.659
|327.02
|0
|-90
|28.95
|Hollinger
|HTF25-087
|476713.145
|5366965.873
|324.45
|0
|-90
|30.50
|Hollinger
|HTF25-088
|476854.786
|5366869.039
|327.40
|0
|-90
|33.50
|Hollinger
|HTF25-089
|476714.988
|5366922.055
|325.99
|0
|-90
|30.50
|Hollinger
|HTF25-090
|476902.548
|5367018.153
|327.59
|0
|-90
|27.45
|Hollinger
|HTF25-091
|476719.327
|5366867.138
|327.00
|0
|-90
|25.90
|Hollinger
|HTF25-093
|476759.274
|5366962.227
|325.74
|0
|-90
|22.85
|Hollinger
|HTF25-094
|476906.537
|5366918.253
|327.46
|0
|-90
|25.90
|Hollinger
|HTF25-095
|476758.135
|5366917.276
|325.93
|0
|-90
|28.95
|Hollinger
|HTF25-096
|476911.024
|5366877.513
|325.80
|0
|-90
|27.45
|Hollinger
|HTF25-097
|476762.264
|5366870.719
|325.95
|0
|-90
|25.90
|Hollinger
|HTF25-098
|476908.766
|5366821.417
|320.22
|0
|-90
|25.90
|Hollinger
|HTF25-101
|476814.688
|5367007.116
|326.97
|0
|-90
|27.45
|Hollinger
|HTF25-102
|476957.174
|5366874.850
|324.87
|0
|-90
|28.95
|Hollinger
|HTF25-103
|476808.142
|5366968.937
|325.96
|0
|-90
|25.90
|Hollinger
|HTF25-106
|477006.727
|5366872.153
|318.41
|0
|-90
|21.35
|Hollinger
|HTF25-107
|476806.890
|5366868.039
|327.07
|0
|-90
|30.50
|Hollinger
|HTF25-110
|477007.889
|5366820.191
|318.10
|0
|-90
|22.85
|Hollinger
|HTF25-114
|477009.602
|5366920.621
|324.61
|0
|-90
|28.95
|Hollinger
|HTF25-116
|476961.488
|5366968.500
|324.63
|0
|-90
|24.40
|Hollinger
|HTF25-118
|476961.368
|5367015.555
|324.85
|0
|-90
|30.50
Quality Control Procedures
Tailings core is collected by four-inch diameter continuous sonic coring. Tailings samples are cut, with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying to a maximum temperature of 60-degree Celsius. The samples are then sieved through a -180 µm screen (Tyler 80 mesh) to a 1.00 kg split of homogenize minus fraction material. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.
Qualified Person
John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.
About STLLR Gold
STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.
