Tartisan Nickel Corp. Talks Next Steps at the Kenbridge Critical Metals Project Including an Airborne Geophysical Survey and Greenfields Exploration Program

Toronto, May 1, 2025 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a Greenfields exploration program and roll out of a comprehensive airborne geophysics program at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, northwestern Ontario. This initial strategic initiative underscores the company's 2025 commitment to advancing the Kenbridge critical metals project.

Firstly, the airborne geophysics program aims to provide deep high-resolution data that will aid in identifying sulphide mineralization associated with key geological features within the Kenbridge land package, including potential extensions of the Kenbridge deposit at strike and depth. The geophysics program is aimed to enhance the understanding of the subsurface geology which will assist in the identification of prospective areas to carry out; prospecting, sampling and subsequent exploration drilling activities within the 4,273ha Kenbridge land package.



In parallel with the geophysics program, the Greenfields exploration program will focus on under-explored areas within the property, which will include the Kenbridge patents, mining claims and leases leveraging previous exploration data to delineate and define potential base metal and precious metal mineralization. The program will focus its efforts on the southern portion of the Kenbridge Property starting at the Kenbridge Deposit. To be conducted over a 4-week period, information gathered will be integrated and summarized in conjunction with the completion of the Kenbridge environmental baseline studies. This program reflects Tartisan Nickel Corp's proactive approach to exploration, as it seeks to expand its resource base and capitalize on the growing demand for critical minerals, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.



"We believe that the combination of our airborne geophysics program and Greenfields exploration efforts will significantly enhance our understanding of the Kenbridge Project as we unlock its potential," said Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. "Our team is committed to unlocking the value of the Kenbridge Property as we look to expand our mineral resource estimate and increase our mine life. We are excited about the prospects that are ahead."



The Kenbridge Nickel Project is strategically located in a mining friendly region known for critical mineral deposits and is expected to play a vital role in Tartisan's growth strategy. The company is dedicated to conducting responsible exploration while engaging with local communities and stakeholders throughout the process.



Further updates will be provided as the programs progress, and Tartisan Nickel Corp. remains committed to transparency and communication with its investors and the public.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, northwestern Ontario; the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (137,784,671 fully diluted).

