(VIDEO ENHANCED) Successful Road Test Advances Thermoelectric Radiator/Generator for First Tellurium and PyroDelta

The lightweight device effectively cooled and provided electrical power in a demonstration vehicle with over 1300 kilometers of road testing.

Vancouver - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) reports that its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc. has successfully road-tested its tellurium-based, thermoelectric generator/radiator. In over 1300 kilometers (800 miles) of test driving, the device proved its ability to provide steady and effective cooling as well as generation of electricity to charge the battery and power all the vehicle's electric components.

In the video, the radiator/generator has been detached from its mountings to provide a better view of design and construction.

The PyroDelta radiator/generator contains no moving parts, replaces alternators and radiators in combustion engine vehicles and provides substantial fuel savings by recovering waste heat. It also reduces engine weight.

"The real-world results have surpassed expectations," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "As you can see in the video, the device generates the voltage that would be provided by an alternator while cooling the engine. It has also proven to be robust, evidenced by the road test mileage. This achievement represents the culmination of years of R&D overseen by PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. We are confident this will provide significant fuel savings for combustion engines, and we believe it represents a revolution in automobile electrical generation."

Abdelmaseh emphasized that a key feature of the generator/radiator is its versatility and simple adaptation for both new and used vehicles. "It requires no modifications to existing automobile designs," said Abdelmaseh. "Whether it's installed on an assembly line or retrofitted into a used vehicle, the engine compartment remains unchanged. The radiator can be left in, as we have demonstrated in the video, or removed, depending on the situation. The device can also be mounted in a variety of places in the car. These advantages will be crucial for industry adoption going forward."

Docherty noted that the refined design of the device has caught the attention of other major industries that generate significant waste heat. "With only minor modifications, it appears the generator can provide significant energy savings for data centers and other users. We are currently working with an AI provider to test the device and measure its effectiveness."

Docherty added that the device can also harness waste heat from electric vehicle batteries, opening additional markets as the world transitions to EVs.

First Tellurium will host a luncheon May 21st in downtown Vancouver for company shareholders and interested investors. "We will discuss the thermoelectric device as well as plans for the upcoming exploration season at our Deer Horn gold-silver-tellurium property in British Columbia. We will also include Michael Abdelmaseh via video feed so audience members can ask him questions and get a better understanding of the thermoelectric device's applications and market potential."

Seating for the event is limited. Interested attendees are asked to email the Company at info@firsttellurium.com.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of First Tellurium Corp. "Tyrone Docherty" Tyrone Docherty President and CEO For further information please contact: Tyrone Docherty 604.789.5653 tyrone@firsttellurium.com X/Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TelluriumCorp

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.