Canuc Announces Final Closing of Private Placement

Toronto, May 1, 2025 - Canuc Resources Corp. (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) ("Canuc" or the "Company") reports closing of the final tranche of a previously announced $3,200,000 CAD private placement financing ("Private Placement") (see press releases Feb 13, March 7 & 26 and April 1, 2025) for gross proceeds of $930,000 CAD. The closing of this final tranche of the Private Placement results in the issuance of 9,300,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") priced at $0.10 per Common Share, and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at $0.15 for a period of two years from the closing of the Private Placement.

Proceeds will be used for completing the acquisition of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and for development and exploration of the Company's new and existing mineral assets.

The final closing of this private placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

Founded in 1935, MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on the evaluation, acquisition, and development of precious and critical metals properties in Ontario. The company's flagship project, the 100% owned SPJ Project, spans 19,710 hectares and is situated approximately 40 kilometers northeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp. and near to the extensive infrastructure of the adjacent Sudbury Mining District.

The SPJ Project encompasses several centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. Included within the Project is the historical Scadding Gold Mine and associated gold mineralized system and gold bearing tailings. Minerals of interest on SPJ include copper (Cu), gold (Au), cobalt (Co), nickel (Ni) and rare earth elements (REE). MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is committed to responsible and sustainable operations, prioritizing environmental stewardship, safety, and community engagement.

About Canuc

Founded in 1952, Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company focusing on the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project evidences silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form silver dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits. The Company also generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project located in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250396