E-Tech Resources - New DSU Plan

Halifax, May 1, 2025 - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the approval of its new Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU Plan"), which complies with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange. The DSU Plan was first approved by the Company's shareholders at its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting and was reapproved by shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on September 26, 2024. The DSU Plan is administered by the Company's Compensation Committee, and any DSUs issued to qualified participants will vest at a rate of one-third on each anniversary date of the DSU grant. For further information on the DSU Plan, refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 22, 2024.

The Company's Stock Option Plan and DSU Plan are a combined 10% rolling share-based compensation plan, pursuant to which an aggregate of 10% of the Company's common shares may be reserved for issuance under both plans. E-Tech currently has 2,860,000 stock options granted and outstanding, which represents 2.7% of the Company's common shares outstanding. No DSUs have yet been granted under the DSU Plan.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90. E-Tech has also entered a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% interest in the permit EPL 8748 which lies adjacent to and surrounds the Company's EPL 6762.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250441