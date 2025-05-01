Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Licenses Walacor Software to Enhance Data Security in Finance and Healthcare

FRANKLIN, May 1, 2025 - Silver Scott Mines Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) has entered into a licensing agreement to utilize Walacor's security software, aiming to strengthen data protection in its finance and healthcare initiatives.

Under the agreement, Silver Scott Mines will integrate Walacor's, tamper-resistant platform into its suite of digital solutions. The company's focus is on deploying this technology to address the growing need for secure, compliant data management in sectors where privacy and regulatory requirements are critical.

Silver Scott's Application of Walacor Technology

Silver Scott Mines plans to leverage the Walacor platform to develop secure applications, such as:

Patient-controlled health data wallets for secure storage and sharing of medical records.

Personal financial vaults for consumers and institutions.

Secure KYC/AML platform that protects investors and institutions.

By integrating Walacor's software, Silver Scott Mines aims to offer clients advanced data protection, transparent audit trails, and streamlined compliance with industry standards.

"Our adoption of Walacor's security platform reflects Silver Scott's commitment to delivering trusted, regulatory-compliant solutions in finance and healthcare," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "We believe this technology will allow us to better serve our clients' evolving security needs and support our growth in these critical sectors."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a holding company advancing digital innovation across traditional asset classes. The company specializes in secure technology solutions for institutional-grade asset tokenization and is expanding its portfolio in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms.

