Golden Rapture Mining Announces Expiry of 7,457,068 Share Purchase Warrants

Edmonton, May 01, 2025 - Golden Rapture Mining (CSE: GLDR) is announcing that an aggregate of 7,457,068 warrants exercisable to purchase the same number of common shares of GLDR for $0.15 have expired on April 30, 2025.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed, well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential assets. The company's Phillips Township Property is located in the Rainy River District of NW Ontario and is comprised of 10,000-acres of highly prospective past-producing high-grade gold systems.

Golden Rapture has now been listed for over 1 year with 37,469,390 shares presently issued.

