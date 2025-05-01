TUDOR GOLD Receives Five Year Exploration Permit to Advance the Treaty Creek Project

Vancouver, May 1, 2025 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce that it has received exploration permits from the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals for its flagship Treaty Creek Property, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

​The exploration permit for the Treaty Creek Project is valid through May 31, 2030, authorizing Tudor Gold to continue advancing mineral exploration activities. Upcoming exploration work will focus on the recently discovered high-grade Supercell-One (SC-1) gold complex (see press releases dated February 1st , August 13th, and September 10th, 2024) with a drilling program aimed at further delineating and expanding known high-grade structures. In addition to exploration drilling, the Company is planning geotechnical drilling to support infrastructure planning related to our proposed exploration ramp. Tudor Gold is currently in the process of applying for the necessary permits to advance this underground development. Once constructed, the ramp will provide cost-effective, year-round underground access to the SC-1 Complex area, enabling continued high-impact exploration and may also serve as critical infrastructure supporting the future development of the broader Goldstorm Deposit. Link to images: Property Map and Proposed Underground Development.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "We thank the Regional Mines Office in Smithers for renewing our Notice of Work permit for another five years. We are excited to advance the Treaty Creek Project by focusing on the high-grade SC-1 Complex, by advancing our plans to submit more applications that will transition the Treaty Creek Project from a 'Greenfields' project to a 'Brownfields' project. Our immediate goal is to obtain permits allowing Tudor to fast-track the exploration and expansion of the SC-1 Complex from underground. Our proposed exploration ramp is expected to significantly reduce both the cost and time required to drill and define emerging high-grade gold targets by enabling the use of underground drill stations-delivering far greater efficiency than conventional surface drilling. Once completed, the underground infrastructure could provide long-term strategic value, supporting future exploration and potential mining operations within the SC-1 Complex and the other Goldstorm Domains, in particular the adjacent CS-600 Domain.

As highlighted in previous press releases, the 2024 drill results from SC-1 Zone have confirmed the continuity and high-grade nature of gold mineralization in a setting that is structurally and geologically analogous to Newmont's Brucejack gold deposit, located just south of Treaty Creek. With the underground drift in place, we plan to launch a focused drilling program of up to 25,000 meters to expand and further define the SC-1 and surrounding targets. Importantly, none of the SC-1 drill results are included in the February 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate of 27.9 million ounces of gold equivalent at an average grade of 1.19 g/t-underscoring the considerable upside potential of this high-grade system. The entire Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth. We are very excited with the opportunity to rapidly expand and advance our exploration efforts at the Treaty Creek Project.

We look forward to sharing a more detailed exploration program for the 2025 season in the near future."

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87Blbs copper grading 0.18 %, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01g/t, 0.503 Blb copper grading 0.15 %, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 Domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 0.48 Blb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corp.'s Brucejack property to the southeast.

