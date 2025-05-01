Prospectair Geosurveys Completes A Heliborne Time Domain EM Survey At Sleeping Giant South Property, Quebec

Vancouver - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) (FSE:Y33) (OTCQB:MUZUF) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Prospectair Geosurveys of Gatineau, Québec, has successfully completed a heliborne time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey on Muzhu's wholly-owned Sleeping Giant South Property (the "Property"), located in the region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Québec, Canada.

The Property abuts the mineral tenures of the Sleeping Giant Mine of Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSX-V: ABI). Abcourt recently announced that it has secured debt financing of US$8 million (approximately CDN$11 million) to complete the financing required for the restart of its Sleeping Giant mine and mill. In addition to Abcourt, the district is being actively explored by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (through its acquisition of O3 Mining Inc.) and Midland Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: MD).

Location Map, Sleeping Giant South Property, Québec

Prospectair was commissioned to test a central 6 km E-W segment of the Property with the ProspecTEM Time-Domain system with a 5.6-meter loop diameter. According to the report received from Dubé (2025),

"ProspectTEM is a powerful lightweight system adapted for small size helicopters and easy manoeuvrability enabling the system to be flown as close to the ground as safely possible and ensuring maximum data resolution. Advanced signal processing technique and a full processing package was developed in house to optimize the ProspecTEM data."

Prospectair previously surveyed the Property for Muzhu with a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey (Dubé, 2021), that shows distinct, E-W linear magnetic responses. The new TDEM data shows adjacent, continuous conductors correlative to the Laflamme-Nord shear zone and the volcanic-sedimentary units described in the NI43-101 technical report by Charbonneau (2021) as the Vanier-Dalet-Poirier Group, which also hosts the gold deposit at the Sleeping Giant Mine. This new TDEM survey will form a robust foundation for the restart of gold exploration on the Property, in combination with data from historical work and the Prospectair high-resolution magnetic survey.

Muzhu has retained Québec-based geoscience consulting services to assemble the historical drilling and sampling and submit recommendations for property exploration and drill targeting.

Mr. Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., of Cambria Geological Inc., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a senior advisor to the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Property, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Québec.

In China, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in Henan Province and is currently pursuing an exploration agreement at the nearby WLG mine.

