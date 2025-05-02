One World Lithium Announces Issuance Of Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) (OTCQB-OWRDF) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces that it was unable to meet the April 30, 2025 deadline to file its Audited Annual Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis, and related CEO and CFO certificates for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), as required by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filing.

In connection with the Company's inability to file the Annual Filings on time, the Company applied, and received approval, for a Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") from the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company will have until June 30, 2025 to file its Annual Filings.

The Company's delay in filing the Annual Filings on time was due to lack of funds to pay its auditor to perform the Company's year-end audit. As a result, the Company requires additional time to complete its previously announced financing, to conduct the audit and file the Annual Filings. The Company expects to complete and file the Annual Filings by no later than June 30, 2025. The Company will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed.

The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, until the revocation of the MCTO. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. The MCTO will prohibit the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed and the MCTO revoked. The issuance of the MCTO does not affect the ability of persons other than the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium. The Company is also focused on commercial application of its extraction technologies for natural brine and for slurries made from clay, pegmatite, volcanic rock and sediment. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technologies to current and future lithium carbonate producers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 604-564-2017.

Forward-Looking information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of the Company to file the Annual Filings and the anticipated filing date thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to that the Company may experience additional delays as a result of closing its previously announced private placement and be unable to make the Annual Filings as expected or within the times indicated. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.