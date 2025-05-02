Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Q1 2025 Results and Investor Presentation

ST HELIER, May 02, 2025 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday May 12, 2025.
A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.
A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).
Conference Call Details
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:
When: May 12, 2025 at 2:00pm London time
Topic: Q1 2025 Results Call for Investors
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q1
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Mark Learmonth Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800 Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker) Adrian Hadden Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Panmure (Joint Broker) Scott Mathieson Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK) Gordon Poole Julia Tilley Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America) Patrick Chidley Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701 Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe) Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!