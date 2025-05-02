Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Q1 2025 Results and Investor Presentation

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, May 02, 2025 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday May 12, 2025.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:

When: May 12, 2025 at 2:00pm London time

Topic: Q1 2025 Results Call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q1

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Panmure (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Ailsa MacMaster

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


