Halcones Precious Metals Closes Non-Brokered Offering

TORONTO, May 02, 2025 - Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX-V: HPM) (the "Company" or "Halcones") announces it has closed, on an upsized basis, its previously-announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Offering") of the Company (the "Units") pursuant to which the Company issued 10,204,153 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $714,290.71. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to continue the exploration work on its Polaris Project as well as for general corporate working capital purposes.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and were issued an aggregate of 2,571,428 Units. Such participation in the Offering is a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration for such securities by insiders exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $9,099.30 and issued 129,990 finder's warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Halcones Precious Metals Corp.

Halcones is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in Chile. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Chen, CPA

Investor Relations

vincent.chen@halconespm.com

www.halconespreciousmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, regarding the Offering, the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the approval of the Offering by the TSXV, the Company's ability to explore and develop its Polaris project and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halcones, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Halcones has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Halcones does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.