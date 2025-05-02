Sokoman Minerals Provides Update at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update from the 100%-owned Moosehead Gold Project in central Newfoundland. Activities at Moosehead are focused on the first of two bulk samples proposed for 2025, which is tentatively scheduled for a late May or early June extraction date. The exact timing could vary depending on contractor availability or other as yet unforeseen factors.

The first sample is a conventional bulk sample on the Western Trend using drill and blast methods (see Plan Map 1 for proposed locations). The proposed sample will consist of approximately 1,000 cubic metres of mineralized rock consisting of both high-grade quartz veining plus lower-grade wall rock that detailed channel sampling in late 2024 indicated a weighted-average gold grade of 5.78 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au). The Company has contracted P&E Mining Consultants to provide a proposed pit shell (see Plan Map 2) with a cross-sectional view and drill pattern (pending) to facilitate the sample extraction.

Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO, states, "The time is drawing near for our first bulk sample and the pieces are coming together. This pivotal step will yield critical insights into the metallurgy and gold recoveries at Moosehead, marking a significant milestone in our project's development."

The Company is still in active discussions with several third parties with regards to the conventional sample processing and will provide an update when the location and operator has been chosen. In the meantime, the Company is also expecting a formal contract from Novamera Inc. with regards to the second (surgical) sample which is expected to be extracted from the Footwall Splay Zone in the fourth quarter of 2025. This will also be an approximately 1,000 cubic metre sample. Novamera is finalizing the hole locations, and 3-4 geotechnical holes will be drilled prior to setting up the large diameter drill.

Novamera Inc. has also informed the Company that the drill is in transit from Europe where it has been undergoing a refit and maintenance work. The rig will first be deployed to a property owned by Great Atlantic Resources, 50 km to the west of Moosehead, to collect a similar sized bulk sample prior to becoming available for Sokoman.





Plan Map 1: Proposed bulk sample areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/250566_2a6f57b8a4d21a8f_002full.jpg





Plan view of Western Trend Trench - Site of proposed Conventional Bulk Sample



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/250566_2a6f57b8a4d21a8f_003full.jpg





Plan Map 2: Pit Design for Bulk Sample*

*West HW1 and West HW3 not exposed in current trench - only known in drill core



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/250566_2a6f57b8a4d21a8f_004full.jpg





Cross Section Through Proposed Western Trend Trench Site for Conventional Bulk Sample

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/250566_2a6f57b8a4d21a8f_005full.jpg

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Analytical Techniques / QA/QC

Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland for gold analysis. All core samples submitted for assay are saw cut by Sokoman personnel with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples are delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman personnel. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples with visible gold are submitted for total pulp metallics with a gravimetric finish. All other samples are analyzed by standard fire assay methods. Total pulp metallic analysis includes: the entire sample being crushed to -10 mesh; and then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is weighed and screened to 150 mesh; the +150-mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150-mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au; with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical Ltd. All reported assays are uncut.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the financial support of the Moosehead and Fleur de Lys Projects through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program during the past few years.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250566