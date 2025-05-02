Five Year Exploration Permit Received to Advance the Treaty Creek Project

Victoria, May 2, 2025 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TFE"- Frankfurt) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced that it has received exploration permits from the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals for its flagship Treaty Creek Property, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

?The exploration permit for the Treaty Creek Project is valid through May 31, 2030, authorizing Tudor Gold to continue advancing mineral exploration activities. Upcoming exploration work will focus on the recently discovered high-grade Supercell-One (SC-1) gold complex (see Tudor Gold press releases dated February 1st , August 13th, and September 10th, 2024) with a drilling program aimed at further delineating and expanding known high-grade structures. In addition to exploration drilling, Tudor Gold is planning geotechnical drilling to support infrastructure planning related to our proposed exploration ramp. Tudor Gold is currently in the process of applying for the necessary permits to advance this underground development. Once constructed, the ramp will provide cost-effective, year-round underground access to the SC-1 Complex area, enabling continued high-impact exploration and may also serve as critical infrastructure supporting the future development of the broader Goldstorm Deposit. Link to images: Property Map and Proposed Underground Development.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold commented as follows: "We thank the Regional Mines Office in Smithers for renewing our Notice of Work permit for another five years. We are excited to advance the Treaty Creek Project by focusing on the high-grade SC-1 Complex, by advancing our plans to submit more applications that will transition the Treaty Creek Project from a 'Greenfields' project to a 'Brownfields' project. Our immediate goal is to obtain permits allowing Tudor to fast-track the exploration and expansion of the SC-1 Complex from underground. Our proposed exploration ramp is expected to significantly reduce both the cost and time required to drill and define emerging high-grade gold targets by enabling the use of underground drill stations-delivering far greater efficiency than conventional surface drilling. Once completed, the underground infrastructure could provide long-term strategic value, supporting future exploration and potential mining operations within the SC-1 Complex and the other Goldstorm Domains, in particular the adjacent CS-600 Domain.

As highlighted in previous press releases, the 2024 drill results from SC-1 Zone have confirmed the continuity and high-grade nature of gold mineralization in a setting that is structurally and geologically analogous to Newmont's Brucejack gold deposit, located just south of Treaty Creek. With the underground drift in place, we plan to launch a focused drilling program of up to 25,000 meters to expand and further define the SC-1 and surrounding targets. Importantly, none of the SC-1 drill results are included in the February 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate of 27.9 million ounces of gold equivalent at an average grade of 1.19 g/t-underscoring the considerable upside potential of this high-grade system. The entire Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth. We are very excited with the opportunity to rapidly expand and advance our exploration efforts at the Treaty Creek Project.

We look forward to sharing a more detailed exploration program for the 2025 season in the near future."

D. Cremonese, P. Eng, President of Teuton said: "This is very welcome news. I look forward to the start of the 2025 exploration season at Treaty Creek".

About Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 60% interest; American Creek Resources owns the remaining 20% interest, also carried). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).

The Treaty Creek Project not only contains the Goldstorm Deposit (a large gold-copper porphyry system) it also hosts several other prospective zones of mineralization lying along a north-northeast trending axis centred around the Sulphurets thrust fault. This thrust fault is spatially related to all of the porphyry deposits on the neighbouring KSM property (owned by Seabridge Gold) as well as the Treaty Creek property. These other zones at Treaty Creek include the Perfect Storm, Calm Before the Storm and the Eureka.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than twenty-three properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 8 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TEUTON RESOURCES:

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com

