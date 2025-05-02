Eastern Platinum Limited Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2025 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR)(JSE: EPS)("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eason Cong Chen has joined the board of directors of Eastplats effective May 1, 2025.

Mr. Chen is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA") with over 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, operations, mergers and acquisitions, and management reporting, with a strong focus on the mining industry. He served on the board and audit committee of a Canadian copper producer for over 10 years, including more than one year as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chen is currently a partner at a U.S. CPA firm that specializes in the audit of publicly listed companies in both Canada and the United States. His areas of expertise include IFRS and U.S. GAAP financial reporting, internal controls over financial reporting, and corporate governance. Mr. Chen brings a strong combination of technical knowledge and executive leadership to the board, with a proven track record of driving financial performance and strategic execution in the resource sector.

Wanjin Yang, CEO and President of Eastplats commented, "The Company is pleased to welcome Eason to our board and I look forward to working with him as he joins our team."

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include mining and processing ore from the Zandfontein underground section to produce PGM and chrome concentrates, respectively.

