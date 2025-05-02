Allied Critical Metals Poised to Become Leading Tungsten Producer with Dual Projects in Portugal

Vancouver - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM: CSE) ("ACM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its strategic initiatives and development plans aimed at establishing itself as one of the leading Western suppliers of tungsten, a highly strategic critical mineral. With two 100% owned advanced stage brownfield projects in mining-friendly northern Portugal, ACM is positioned for near-term, low-cost production at a time when global supply chains are urgently seeking alternatives to Chinese and Russian sources.

Borralha Tungsten Project

ACM's flagship asset, the Borralha Tungsten Project, is a brownfield site with a rich mining history dating back to 1904. The project boasts a current inferred mineral resource of 7.0 million tonnes with an average grade of 0.20% WO? and an indicated mineral resource of 4.98 million tonnes with an average grade of 0.21% WO?, complemented by silver, copper, and tin by-product mineralization using a 0.10% WO? cutoff. Borralha previously produced over 10,000 tonnes of tungsten concentrate with an average grade of 66% WO?.

Recent drilling confirmed broad intercepts, including 106m at 0.21% WO? and 10m at 1.75% WO?, while test work demonstrated up to 70% tungsten recovery and concentrate grades exceeding 66% WO?.

The project benefits from existing infrastructure, low drilling costs, and a mining license allowing for up to 150,000 tonnes of bulk sampling annually.

Borralha is currently advancing its environmental permitting with Portugal's DGEG and APA regulators, alongside ongoing pre-feasibility work.

The Company has completed a maiden mineral resource estimate described in its technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Borralha Property, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal" dated effective July 31, 2024, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Vila Verde Tungsten-Tin Project

Complementing Borralha is the Vila Verde Tungsten-Tin Project, a historic producer with a historical inferred resource of 7.3 million tonnes comprised of 4.0 million tonnes grading 1,347 g/t WO? and 3.3 million tonnes grading 961 g/t WO?, both using a common cutoff of 0.05% WO?, which is described in the Company's current technical report on the Vila Verde Project entitled, "Technical Report on the Vila Verde Property, District of Vila Real, Portugal" dated effective July 30, 2024, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The historical resource estimate is from a 2020 report by Minerália - Minas, Geotecnia e Construções Lda, 2020: Technical Report on the Maiden Resource Estimate of Vila Verde Tungsten Deposit, Vila Real District, Portugal, dated effective November 26, 2020. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. An independent qualified person would need to obtain updated new assay analysis for the samples verified from the applicable historical drill holes as well as additional drilling and assays to verify the previous assay analysis and complete a corresponding resource estimate to determine a current mineral resource.

ACM is targeting pilot plant construction and initial production at Vila Verde by Q4 2025, leveraging a pre-permitted quarry and existing infrastructure to fast-track development and generate near-term cash flow.

The processing plant is designed to handle 150,000 tonnes of feedstock per year, producing approximately 250 tonnes of WO? concentrate, with expansion potential to 300,000 tonnes per year in future phases.

Test work has confirmed saleable concentrate grades of 62.5% WO? using gravity and magnetic separation, with offtake negotiations ongoing.

Tungsten Market

Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by the United States and European Union due to its vital role in defense, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing. With over 84% of global tungsten production currently concentrated in China, ACM's projects represent a significant opportunity to develop a secure, Western-aligned supply chain in a mining-friendly EU jurisdiction.

The Company has already signed a Letter of Intent for an offtake agreement with Global Tungsten & Powders, a Pennsylvania-based buyer, and is currently in advanced negotiations with additional international refiners across key markets.

All development activities are being aggressively advanced with a focus on non-dilutive financing, aiming to preserve shareholder value while accelerating near-term production.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P.Geo. is a Consulting Geologist with Minorex Consulting and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a Registered Professional Geoscientist in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (No. 19086), and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Third Party Services

ACM is pleased to announce that it has engaged the following service providers for investor relations services: The Howard Group; Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.; Market One Media Group Inc.; Outside the Box Capital Inc.; Capital Event Management Ltd.; CEO.ca Technologies Ltd.; Dig Media Inc.; Integral Wealth Securities Limited; and Yabucoa Partners Corp.

The Company has engaged The Howard Group as its investor relations communications advisor to direct both traditional and online initiatives targeting institutional and retail investing groups as well as the broader investment community. The engagement is for 12 months commencing May 1, 2025 with compensation of $10,000 per month and stock options to acquire 250,000 common shares of ACM at a price of $0.20 per share having a term of three years. The Howard Group is arm's length to the Company, and is located at 350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2G 0Y2; Tel: 1-888-221-0915; dave@howardgroupinc.com.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") was engaged on May 1, 2025 to provide marketing services including research and analysis, digital marketing and to build profile and awareness of the Company and its securities through its online platform at www.stockhouse.com where its members have access to a wide range of world-class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, bullboards, blogs, and social networking tools. The engagement is for 12 months commencing May 1, 2025 with compensation of $150,000. Stockhouse is arm's length to the Company, and is located at 1130 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2E9; Tel: 604-315-6956; support@stockhouse.com.

The Company engaged Market One Media Group Inc. ("MarketOne") on May 1, 2025 to provide marketing services including research and analysis, digital marketing and to build profile and awareness of the Company and its securities. The engagement is for 12 months commencing May 1, 2025 with compensation of $150,000 USD plus $2,000 USD per month. MarketOne is arm's length to the Company, and is located at Suite 320, 440 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 1L1; Tel: 604-428-2125; info@marketonemediagroup.com.

Pursuant to an agreement dated May 1, 2025, the Company has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTB") to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services, including, influencer videos, email marketing, and social media marketing. In exchange for providing these services, OTB will receive a payment of US$150,000 for a six (6) month term commencing on May 1, 2025. OTB is arm's length to the Company and the Company will not issue any securities to OTB as compensation for its marketing services. OTB is located at 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, Ontario, L6H 4V4; jason@outsidethebox.capital; tel: 289-259-4455.

The Company engaged Capital Event Management Ltd. ("CEM") effective May 1, 2025 to provide networking opportunities at in person and virtual conferences with its network of the investment community, including delegates fees, expenses and attendance at least three in-person conferences and at least 20 virtual meetings for $54,000 CAD plus $5,500 USD. CEM is arm's length to the Company and the Company will not issue any securities to it for its services. CEM is located at 1090 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B9; tel: 604-569-2209; info@cem.ca.

The Company engaged CEO.ca Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.ca") on May 1, 2025 to provide marketing services including research and analysis, digital marketing and to build profile and awareness of the Company and its securities. CEO.ca is a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc., is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally - with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. The engagement is for 12 months commencing May 1, 2025 with compensation of $80,000 CAD. CEO.ca is arm's length to the Company, and is located at 69 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1K3; Tel: 647-345-7720; Email: hello@ceo.ca.

Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") was engaged by the Company effective May 1, 2025 for a term of 12 months for marketing services including research and analysis, digital marketing and to build profile and awareness of the Company and its securities for cash compensation of $30,000 CAD plus taxes. INN is arm's length to the Company and is located at 1200 - 738 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1G3; Tel: 604-688-8231; Email: info@investingnewsnetwork.com.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") was engaged by the Company under an agreement dated May 1, 2025 to be a market maker for the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), commencing on May 1, 2025. Under the agreement, Integral will trade securities of the Company on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market for the Company's securities. The agreement is for an initial term of three months wherein Integral will receive compensation of $6,000 per month payable on the first day of each month. After the third month, the Company may terminate the agreement on 30 days written notice. There are no performance factors in the agreement and Integral will not receive any equity as compensation. Integral is not related or affiliated with the Company and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and can access the CSE and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. Integral is an independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer engaged in market-making, investment banking and wealth management. Integral is headquartered at Suite 1600, 181 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3M7; Tel: 416-203-2000; email: jg@integralwealth.com.

The Company engaged Yabucoa Partners Corp. dba StreetSmart ("StreetSmart") on May 1, 2025 to provide marketing services including research and analysis, digital marketing and to build profile and awareness of the Company and its securities. The engagement is for 12 months commencing May 1, 2025 with compensation of $150,000 USD plus $2,000 USD per month. StreetSmart is arm's length to the Company, and is located at 295 Palmas Inn Way, Suite 104 PMB 115, Humacao, Puerto Rico, 00791; Tel: 707-408-2596; info@streetwisereports.com.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM:CSE) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha & Vila Verde Tungsten projects in Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of the unique metal. Currently, China and Russia represent approximately 90% of the total global supply and reserves. The Tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately $5 - $6 billion USD and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"Roy Bonnell"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, contact:

Dave Burwell

VP Corporate Development

? daveb@alliedcritical.com

? 403-410-7907

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and terms of the investor awareness campaign, anticipated benefits to Company from running the investor awareness campaign, and the performance of the investor relations services providers of the marketing services as contemplated in the marketing agreements, or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

