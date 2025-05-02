Newmont Promotes Natascha Viljoen to President and Chief Operating Officer

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont") today announced that Natascha Viljoen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the company. Ms. Viljoen will continue to report directly to Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer.

"This promotion is a recognition of Natascha's strong leadership as Chief Operating Officer since 2023, her commitment to safe operational delivery and deep connections with people both inside and outside the company," said Palmer. "Natascha's energy, passion and resolve will continue to be critical assets as we work to improve costs and productivity to deliver value to shareholders."

Palmer added, "This new leadership role for Natascha, which provides a balance of both strategic and operational focus, is right for the company at this time. Now that we have completed the rationalization of our portfolio following the Newcrest acquisition, we want to ensure that our leadership team is in the best position to support our people throughout the company to safely deliver on our commitments now and in the future. Natascha's new role is an important step in making that happen."

Prior to joining Newmont, Natascha served as the Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest primary producer of platinum. Natascha is a metallurgical engineer and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from North West University in South Africa and an Executive MBA from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

"I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of Newmont, a company whose values I share and whose people I respect," said Viljoen. "I am looking forward to leading our efforts in this new capacity, and to ensure that all of our stakeholders - our teams, host communities, partners, customers and shareholders - benefit from our world-class portfolio."

