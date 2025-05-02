Lincoln Gold Calls Shareholders' Meeting

Vancouver - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) (the "Company" or "Lincoln Gold") today announced that it has scheduled a meeting of shareholders for August 15, 2025 in response to the meeting requisition it received from a small dissident group led by Mr. Ljubo "Louie" Mikulic. This additional meeting will proceed despite the Company recently having held a meeting in November 2024, at which the same dissident group failed to gain support from shareholders.

On April 15, 2025, the dissident shareholder group, which proports to own 15.46% of the Company's shares, delivered a notice to requisition a shareholders' meeting to nominate its own slate of directors, being Ian Rogers, Matthew Mikulic, and the Company's current CEO and board member, Paul Saxton. The Company considers Mr. Saxton's inclusion in the dissident's slate of directors an obvious attempt to confuse and divide the Company's shareholders.

"I have no intention to serve on the Company's board of directors with these dissident nominees," commented Paul Saxton. "I did not and will not agree to be included in their slate and I have no confidence in Ian or Matthew's ability to manage the affairs of production-driven mining company."

"The directors are and have been fully committed to acting in the best interests for all of the Company's shareholders," said Paul Saxton. "We view this effort by a minority shareholder group as an opportunistic and wasteful attempt to gain control of the Company without offering a credible plan or rationale for doing so. It is not warranted and comes at a time when Lincoln is on the cusp of significant progress."

The Company will provide a management information circular in advance of the meeting, detailing the Board's recommendation to reject the dissident nominees and support the continued strategic execution of the Company's current plan. In order to minimise unnecessary expense and distraction, the Company urges shareholders to:

Carefully review all meeting materials before making any voting decision;

Reject the dissident group's nominees as unqualified and risky;

Support the Company's ongoing efforts to develop its high-potential assets to production and to enhance shareholder value.

Lincoln Gold's Board and management are confident in the Company's strategic direction. With the strong support of major shareholders, the Company will continue to execute its well-defined plan to create value.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property and the Pine Grove gold property which are nearby via hwy. to each other, both located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt that is known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady progress towards its goal of becoming a

mid-tier gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-688-7377 or Direct: 604-961-5252

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.