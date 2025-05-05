Giant Mining Extends MHB-34 Beyond 1,850 Feet with Native Copper, Cuprite and Chalcopyrite at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada

Visible native copper observed beyond 1,850 feet signals scale and strength at Majuba Hill.

Strong presence of native copper, cuprite, and chalcopyrite suggests proximity to a primary copper sulfide zone.

Majuba Hill positioned as a homegrown U.S. critical minerals project with Tier 1 infrastructure advantages.

VANCOUVER, BC - May 5, 2025 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling of Hole MHB-34 ("MHB-34") has surpassed 1,850 feet (563.88 meters). MHB-34 is the third of five holes of the 2025 diamond core drilling program (the "Core Program"), currently underway at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper-silver-Gold Deposit ("Majuba Hill") located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The primary goal of the Core Program is to expand known copper mineralization at Majuba Hill and advance the project toward a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").

As shown in the accompanying images (Figure 1-4), native copper, cuprite, and chalcopyrite has been consistently observed in the deeper part of MHB-34, which has now surpassed 1,850 feet and exhibits visible copper mineralization. This drill hole currently in-progress at Majuba Hill contains promising copper mineralization.

Figure 1: MHB-34/1499 ft (456.9 m) Native Cu on fracture HQ Core, 2.5-inch (63.5 mm) diam.



Figure 2: MHB-34/1510 ft (460.2 m) Native Cu in HQ Core with chalcopyrite, 2.5-inch (63.5 mm) diam.

"The strong presence of cuprite, native copper, and chalcopyrite in MHB-34 suggests we may be on the edge of the primary copper sulfide zone. We look forward to receiving the assays." - Larry Segerstrom, Giant Mining Board of Directors.



Figure 3: MHB-34 1527 ft (465.4 m) Chalcopyrite and Tourmaline Breccia Matrix, HQ Core 2.5-inch (63.5 mm) diam.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, enthusiastically commented: "In my entire career, I've never seen drill core like this, it's truly extraordinary. With visible native copper extending beyond 1,600 feet, we've blown past our original drilling expectations. Majuba Hill is rapidly emerging as a world-class copper, silver, and gold discovery, perfectly positioned as a vital American resource. Nevada's incredible infrastructure and mining-friendly environment only amplify this project's immense value. Giant Mining is proud to help secure America's clean energy future and achieve critical mineral supply chain independence."

Infrastructure Advantage

The Majuba Hill Project is strategically positioned within a mining-friendly jurisdiction and benefits from an infrastructure setting that is favorable for efficient project advancement. Key elements already in place include well-maintained access roads, nearby power supply, nearby transportation routes (highway and rail), and areas potentially suitable for processing, waste management, and administrative operations.

Leo Hathaway P. Geo & Board of Advisors added: With years of experience working on porphyry copper deposits worldwide, I see Majuba Hill as a highly compelling project. The near-surface, leachable copper target, along with additional primary targets at depth, makes the recent mineralization discoveries very encouraging. With strong infrastructure and a location in a top-tier mining jurisdiction, Majuba Hill is well-positioned for growth."



Figure 4: MHB-34/1542 ft 470 m) Chalcopyrite with Cuprite and Native Copper, HQ Core 2.5-inch (63.5 mm) diam.

As previously reported in the March 17, 2025 news release, the 2025 Core Program has been designed to follow up on high-grade copper mineralization intersected in breccias from the 2024 core holes MHB-30 ("MHB-30") and MHB-31 ("MHB-31") and extend the high-grade copper zones below the historic underground workings (Figure 5) .

Figure 5: Majuba Hill 2025 Actual and Proposed Drill Hole Locations

The Company will provide regular updates as the drill program progresses, including assay results, geological observations, and any significant developments encountered during drilling. These updates will keep shareholders and stakeholders informed on the advancement of the Majuba Hill project and its potential to support a future resource estimate.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth or plastic sample bags and are transported from the Majuba Hill to the Giant Mining secure warehouse for core sawing and processing and then samples are delivered to the ALS Labs sample prep facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The remaining sample pulps are retrieved from ALS Minerals and retained by the Company for future metallurgical testing.

Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada, USA - a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. Project Size: 9,684 Acres Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects History: Historical Producer Drilling: 83,930 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $10.4 Million in development costs. Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects. Expandability: The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions. Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward?looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward?looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward?looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

