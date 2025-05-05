Primary Hydrogen Provides Update on Exploration Program Timing

CALGARY, May 5, 2025 - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is excited to announce the schedule for the next phase of its exploration field programs across its Canadian project portfolio. The second phase (Phase 2), involving detailed field sampling and mapping of high-priority targets, is set to begin in the coming weeks. This program will be conducted in partnership with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique ("INRS"), leveraging industry-leading practices for soil gas sampling to ensure accurate and reliable results.

"Our Phase 2 exploration program marks a critical step in unlocking Canada's natural hydrogen potential," said Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen. "By combining rigorous sampling techniques with INRS's expertise, we aim to gather high-quality data that will refine our exploration model and advance our projects with precision and confidence."

Phase 2 Exploration Program Overview

The Phase 2 program will focus on:

Soil and Gas Sampling: Collecting samples on a 200m x 400m grid, strategically adjusted for local terrain and targeting geophysical anomalies, faults, and geographical features such as forest rings or fairy circles.

Prospecting and Mapping: Detailed field mapping to enhance geological understanding of priority targets.

Advanced Analysis: Utilizing portable gas detectors for real-time, in-field results, complemented by laboratory chromatography to analyze multiple elements (gas and minerals).

Developed in collaboration with INRS, the sampling methodology employs laboratory-verified techniques to minimize artificial hydrogen generation during collection, ensuring consistent and dependable results. The data will inform subsequent exploration phases, increasing confidence in identifying the source of anomalous hydrogen readings.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 210 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

--

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ben@primaryh2.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated effects of the Shares' quotation on the FSE and OTCQB.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk that the quotation of the Shares on the FSE and the OTCQB do not have the anticipated effects, inherent risks associated with the mining industry and the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations, general market and industry conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Primary Hydrogen Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire