Final 45-Day Public Comment Period Begins for Permitting - K2 Gold's Mojave Project

Vancouver, May 5, 2025 - K2 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQB: KTGDF) (FSE: 23K) ("K2" or the "Company") today announced that the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for K2's Mojave Exploration Drilling Project in Inyo County, CA. The BLM has also published a Notice of Availability in the Federal Register, opening the final 45-day comment period on the project.

The statement below was taken directly from the BLM News Release announcing the Notice of Availability:

The proposed project supports DOI Secretarial Order 3418 - Unleashing American Energy, by encouraging exploration and production on federal lands to meet the needs of American citizens. The proposed area is designated as open to mineral exploration.

"It is an exciting time for K2, as we pass this milestone and approach the end of the permitting process," stated Anthony Margarit, CEO of K2 Gold. "The publication of the DEIS reflects years of diligent environmental studies, community engagement, and collaboration with regulatory agencies. It represents a major step forward in advancing and de-risking the Mojave Project in the most responsible and sustainable manner possible."

"The Mojave project is one of the most outstanding exploration projects I have ever been involved with," stated John Robins, Chairman of K2. "Mojave not only has the potential to host large high grade oxide gold deposit(s), it is also highly prospective terrain for high grade silver, lead, zinc skarns, and porphyry copper/gold deposits. I am proud that K2 has advanced this project, recognizing the importance of meaningful community and tribal engagement, data collection and analysis, while carefully addressing access to America's mineral resources."

The public comment period will be open for 45 days, during which interested members of the public are encouraged to review the DEIS and provide feedback. The document can be accessed via the BLM's ePlanning website or directly through the BLM National NEPA Register.

A final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will be prepared following the close of the public comment period, incorporating relevant feedback, followed by the Record of Decision (the final decision of permit grant).

For more information about the DEIS and the Mojave Project, please visit www.k2gold.com.

About the Mojave Project

The Mojave Project is a 5,830-hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets located in California. Multiple previously recognized surface gold targets have been successfully drilled in the past, most notably by Newmont and BHP. Since acquiring the property, K2 has completed geochemical and geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, LiDAR, a WorldView 3 alteration survey, and successfully completed a 17-hole RC drill program focused on the Dragonfly and Newmont Zones. Highlights from K2's drilling program include 6.68 g/t Au over 45.72m from surface at the Dragonfly Zone, and 1.69 g/t Au over 41.15m from 44.20m depth at the Newmont Zone.

About K2 Gold

K2 is a proud member of Discovery Group and currently has projects in Southwest USA and the Yukon.

K2 is committed to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety, and community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Anthony Margarit"

President and CEO K2 Gold Corporation.

K2 Gold Corporation is a member of Discovery Group based in Vancouver, Canada. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the exploration program at Si2, Wels, and Mojave, including results of drilling, and future exploration plans at Si2, Wels, and Mojave. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, and the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. No securities of the Company have been or will, in the foreseeable future, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

