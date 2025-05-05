EnviroGold Global Announces Appointment of Paul McRae as Non-Executive Chair

TORONTO, May 05, 2025 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold," or the "Company"), a clean technology company unlocking significant value from mine waste and tailings while promoting environmental and social sustainability, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul McRae as Non-Executive Chair (the "Chair") of the Board effective May 1, 2025. The Company also announces the transition of Mr. Allan Bezanson from Chair to Non-Executive Director.

As the Company transitions from a focus on technology development and capital markets initiatives to commercial execution and active customer engagement, the Board has determined that appointing a seasoned mining industry veteran is a strategic and timely step to support the Company's next phase of growth. This leadership evolution represents a natural progression in the Company's growth trajectory, building on the significant achievements of Mr. Bezanson. His contributions have been instrumental in reaching this inflection point, and his continued involvement will ensure essential continuity and strategic insight as the Company enters a new phase centered on operational maturity and revenue generation..

Mr. Bezanson has served as Chair since August 2022 and played a pivotal role in guiding EnviroGold through a period of strategic transformation. Under his leadership, the Company strengthened its technology platform, deepened investor engagement, and positioned itself as a leader in sustainable resource recovery. While stepping down as Chair, Mr. Bezanson will remain an active Board member, contributing to shareholder communications, capital markets strategies, and participating in key Board committees.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair during such a transformative time in EnviroGold's journey," said Mr. Bezanson. "I'm excited to continue supporting the Company's growth and success as we deliver world-class solutions to the mining industry. I have full confidence in Paul's leadership and look forward to working alongside him in this next phase."

The Company welcomes Mr. Paul McRae, a highly respected mining industry executive as its new Chair. Mr. McRae brings over 40 years of global experience in mine project development, having led the successful execution of multiple billion-dollar projects through all phases of development. His expertise spans governance, strategic partnerships, health and safety, and project execution. He holds a B.A.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queen's University in Ontario and served in senior leadership and board roles at several global resource companies. Mr McRae was first appointed to the Company's Board in May 2024 and brings valuable insight from his directorships of publicly listed mining companies over the years

"I'm honoured to take on the position of Chair of EnviroGold at such a dynamic and promising stage," said Mr. McRae. "The Company's technology and vision are reshaping the future of sustainable mining. I look forward to working with the Board and executive team to advance our mission, enhance stakeholder value, and scale the business globally."

David Cam, Chief Executive Officer of EnviroGold Global, commented: "I want to sincerely thank Allan for his outstanding contribution to the Company. His strategic vision and leadership have been critical to our success to date, and I look forward to his continued involvement as a key advisor and Board member. I am equally enthusiastic about the next chapter with Paul as Chair; I believe his mining industry experience and operational insight will be pivotal as we expand commercial activities and deliver long-term value."

The appointment of Mr. McRae reflects EnviroGold's commitment to strong governance, innovation, and long-term value creation. Together, Mr. McRae and Mr. Bezanson bring decades of proven leadership and deep sector expertise that will further accelerate the Company's mission to transform mine waste reclamation and promote environmental stewardship.

