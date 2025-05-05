Osisko Metals Intersects 323 Metres Averaging 0.43% Cu at Gaspé Project

MONTREAL, May 05, 2025 - Osisko Metals Inc. (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce new drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Results for six new holes are reported below, located at the southern end of the deposit defined in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE", see attached map and November 14, 2024 news release).





Highlights (see Table 1 below):

Drill hole 30-1065, located near the southern limit of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 323.0 metres averaging 0.43% Cu and 3.18 g/t Ag, including a higher-grade intersection of 13.3 metres averaging 2.50% Cu and 17.8 g/t Ag in the C Zone skarn horizon.

Drill hole 30-1061, located near the western limit of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 172.5 metres averaging 0.18% Cu and 1.52 g/t Ag, and a second intercept of 215.5 metres averaging 0.31% Cu and 2.67 g/t Ag at depth below the 2024 MRE model, extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 712 metres.

Drill hole 30-1064, located in the south-central portion of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 164.7 metres averaging 0.26% Cu and 1.94 g/t Ag, and a second intercept of 141.0 metres averaging 0.26% Cu and 2.20 g/t Ag, all within the 2024 MRE model. A third intersection at depth below the base of the 2024 MRE model returned 71.1 metres averaging 0.37% Cu and 2.58 g/t Ag, extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 618 metres.

Drill hole 30-1067, located 215 metres south of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 136.8 metres averaging 0.32% Cu and 3.18 g/t Ag from surface, extending the footprint of the deposit and again indicating that mineralization remains open to the south (see April 14, 2024 news release).

Robert Wares, Osisko Metals CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with these new drill results at Gaspé which continue to confirm our new geological model. New mineralization has again been added at depth, well below C Zone skarn horizon, and drill hole 30-1067 further demonstrates the potential to extend the deposit to the south. DDH 30-1067 was terminated in an undocumented stope above the C zone, at a depth of 137 metres. Further drilling will be conducted this month to test the deeper stratigraphy in this area for extended mineralization (to the base of the E zone, about 316 metres below hole 30-1067."

Table 1: Drill hole mineralized intervals, see attached map for drill hole locations.

DDH No.



From To Width Cu Ag Mo (m) (m) (m) % g/t % 30-1061 12.0 184.5 172.5 0.18 1.52 <0.005 And 228.0 274.5 46.5 0.35 2.05 <0.005 And 327.0 358.5 31.5 0.25 1.93 <0.005 And 497.0 712.5 215.5 0.31 2.67 <0.005 30-1062 19.0 72.0 53.0 0.19 2.18 <0.005 And 96.0 128.5 32.5 0.15 1.62 <0.005 And 282.0 307.0 25.0 0.19 1.62 <0.005 30-1064 36.0 200.7 164.7 0.26 1.94 <0.005 And 235.5 376.5 141.0 0.26 2.20 <0.005 And 497.7 505.3 7.6 1.04 9.29 0.133 And 546.9 618.0 71.1 0.37 2.58 <0.005 30-1065* 12.0 335.0 323.0 0.43 3.18 <0.005 (Including) 205.8 216.9 11.1 1.54 12.5 <0.005 (Including) 260.0 273.3 13.3 2.50 17.8 <0.005 And 520.5 555.0 34.5 0.35 2.61 <0.005 30-1066 573.0 604.5 31.5 0.41 4.37 <0.005 30-1067* 15.0 151.8 136.8 0.32 3.18 <0.005

*Holes marked by an asterisk intersected stopes and did not reach targeted depths.

The deposit remains open to the south and southwest. Drill holes 30-1062 and 30-1066 are located at the southeast margin and to the east of the 2024 MRE limit (respectively), and these two holes did not intersect significant mineralization, indicating that the deposit may not extend towards the east.

All holes were drilled sub-vertically into the altered calcareous stratigraphy which dips 20 to 25 degrees to the north; true widths are estimated at 90-92% of reported widths. The L1 (C Zone) the L2 (E Zone) skarn/marble horizons were intersected in most holes, as well as intervening porcellanites (pale green to white potassic-altered hornfels) that host the bulk of the disseminated copper mineralization.

The November 2024 MRE was limited at depth to the base of the L1 skarn horizon (C Zone), and all mineralized intersections below this horizon represent potential depth extensions to the deposit, to be included in the next scheduled MRE update in H1 2026.

Mineralization occurs as disseminations and veinlets of chalcopyrite and is mostly stratigraphically controlled in the area of Needle Mountain, Needle East and Copper Brook. As expected, no significant molybdenum mineralization was encountered in porcellanites in the latter areas, but high grades (up to 0.4% Mo) were locally obtained in both the C Zone and E Zone skarns. The bulk of the molybdenum mineralization occurs in veinlet stockworks further north at Copper Mountain, where true porphyry copper-style mineralization occurs, forming a distinct secondary mineralized zone that is characterized by widespread, continuous copper-molybdenum stockwork mineralization radiating from the central source of hydrothermal fluids, i.e. the Copper Mountain porphyry intrusion. At least five vein/stockwork mineralizing events have been recognized at Copper Mountain, which overprint earlier skarn/porcellanite-hosted mineralization throughout the Gaspé Copper system.

The 2022 to 2024 Osisko Metals drill programs were focused on defining open-pit resources within the Copper Mountain stockwork mineralization, leading to the May 2024 MRE (see May 6, 2024 press release). Extending the resource model south of Copper Mountain into the poorly-drilled primary skarn/porcellanite portion of the system subsequently led to a significantly increased resource, mostly in the Inferred category (see November 14, 2024 press release).

The current drill program is designed to convert of the November 2024 MRE to Measured and Indicated categories, as well as test the expansion of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively.

Qualified Person

Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo. is the Independent Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and he is a Professional Geologist registered in the Province of Quebec.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Mineralized intervals reported herein are calculated using an average 0.12% copper lower cut-off over contiguous 20-metre intersections (shorter intervals as the case may be at the upper and lower limits of reported intervals). Intervals of 20 metres or less are reported unless indicating significantly higher grades.

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses, including insertion of blanks and standards in the sample stream. Drill core is drilled in HQ or NQ diameter and securely transported to its core processing facility on site, where it is logged, cut and sampled. Samples selected for assay are sealed and shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Sudbury. Sample preparation details (code PREP-31DH) are available on the ALS Canada website. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for copper, molybdenum and silver.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Ltd. joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Don Njegovan, President, Email: info@osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the tax treatment of the FT Units; the timing of incurring the Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the ability to advance Gaspé Copper to a construction decision (if at all); the ability to increase the Company's trading liquidity and enhance its capital markets presence; the potential re-rating of the Company; the ability for the Company to unlock the full potential of its assets and achieve success; the ability for the Company to create value for its shareholders; the advancement of the Pine Point project; the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about; the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/862b1188-64a0-4cd7-9885-854274ed8fb7